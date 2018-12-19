Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle gave a glimpse of their different festive styles as they arrived for the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch

caption Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle arrived in separate cars. source Splash News

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appear to borrow each other’s style on occasion.

For example, Middleton recently wore trousers that looked like something the Duchess of Sussex would wear, while Markle has, at times, seemingly found inspiration in her sister-in-law’s travel attire.

But despite their occasional similarities in fashion, as glimpses of their outfits for the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace suggest, the duchesses still seem to have their own sense of style.

On Wednesday, Middleton was photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace wearing a bright pink look, while Markle was pictured wearing a darker lace ensemble.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose what appears to be a pussy-bow top

Middleton has worn nearly every color of the rainbow throughout the years of her royal outings. The pink top she wore to the Queen’s lunch might be one of her brightest looks yet.

caption Middleton kept her hair and makeup simple. source Splash News

Markle opted for a darker lacy look with a high neck

Because the royal family was not seen outside of their cars, it’s difficult to tell exactly what the duchesses were wearing.

However, it’s clear that Markle stayed true to her old Hollywood style, wearing what appeared to be a navy blue ensemble.

caption Markle’s makeup looked radiant. source Splash News

Unlike Middleton’s flowing look, Markle’s lace top has a sheer, frilled collar.

It looks somewhat similar in style to the outfit Markle wore to the 2017 Christmas lunch: the Self-Portrait Nightshade Midi Dress by Jules B., which sold out almost immediately after she was pictured wearing it.

caption Markle has worn lace two years in a row to the Queen’s Christmas lunch. source Splash News

Read more: Meghan Markle went to the Queen’s exclusive Christmas party – and the dress she wore instantly sold out

At last year’s Christmas lunch, Middleton wore a black dress, opting for a very different look from her choice for this year’s event.

caption Middleton heading to the Queen’s Christmas lunch in 2017. source Splash News

Read more: Meghan Markle now has more than $700,000 worth of jewelry – not including the $600,000 tiara she wore at her wedding

Both Markle and Middleton accessorized with statement earrings

Keeping in line with what are considered to be royal-jewelry rules, the two duchesses wore luxurious accessories to the event. Instead of flashy gems, Middleton chose to wear long pearl earrings.

caption Middleton arrived with Prince William and their children. source Splash News

Markle opted for circular diamond studs, which added a touch of sparkle.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.