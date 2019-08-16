Kate Middleton topped Meghan Markle for the second year in a row in a royal popularity poll

caption Kate Middleton is more of a hit with the British public than her sister-in-law. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has been voted more popular than Meghan Markle for the second year in a row, in an annual opinion poll.

Of 9,000 people interviewed by YouGov between June 2018 and June 2019, 64 percent said they had a positive opinion of the Duchess of Cambridge, while just 49 percent responded favorably to the Duchess of Sussex.

Furthermore, 16 percent of people said they had a negative opinion of Markle, while just 10 percent disliked Middelton.

According to YouGov, fans of the Markle described her as: Confident, Attractive, Beautiful, Charming and Admirable, while fans of Middleton called her: Good Role Model, Attractive, Genuine, Beautiful and Admirable.

This marks the second year Middleton has been ranked more popular than her sister-in-law. In a survey conducted by the same company between 2017 and 2018, 64 percent of people said they had a positive opinion of Middleton, while 55 percent said the same of Markle.

In this year’s poll, the Queen was voted the most popular royal, having overtaken Prince Harry from the previous year. 72 percent of people had a positive perception of Her Majesty, compared to 74 percent in 2018.

Meanwhile, Harry and William came in second and third place respectively, with 71 percent and 69 percent of people saying they had a positive opinion of them.

The results shouldn’t come as a surprise to royal fans, who know the Duchess of Sussex has received severe backlash from the media for her latest public appearances.

During her Wimbledon appearance in July, the royal’s security detail told fans they weren’t allowed to take pictures of her – even the ones who had no intention of doing so.

One man, who was standing in the row below the duchess and taking a selfie with the court of the background, was told off by the royal’s security guard.

“I honestly couldn’t really care less about taking a picture of Meghan, Harry or any of the royals,” the man later said of the incident.

“And, if I did, I’d ask first. I was much more interested in getting a video of Roger Federer in action,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, the least popular royal was Prince Andrew, in fifteenth place – earning just 21 percent of the vote.

The Duke of York has been subject to intense scrutiny for his involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The royal has been accused of making sexual advances towards women recruited for him by Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, in a recently unsealed defamation case dating back to 2015.

Recently, the Queen was photographed on her way to church with Andrew in what the British press have been calling a show of “solidarity and support.”