13 of Kate Middleton’s most expensive outfits so far, from a floral Alexander McQueen gown to a Gucci blouse worn backwards

caption Kate Middleton has expensive taste from time to time. source Getty / Karwai Tang / Samir Hussein / Max Mumby/Indigo

Kate Middleton has been a style icon since she became a member of the Royal Family back in 2011.

Some of her favourite designers include Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and Emilia Wickstead.

In celebration of the duchess’ impeccable royal style, we’ve round up 13 of her most expensive fashion moments so far.

There’s no doubt about the fact that Kate Middleton has become a style icon in recent years.

Whether it’s her latest Alexander McQueen ball gown or one of her winter coats, the Duchess of Cambridge has given us unlimited fashion inspiration over the years.

And while some of her outfits are more wallet-friendly – there are plenty that come in under $100 – she also splurges on something more high-end from time to time; Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and Emilia Wickstead all seem to be among her favourite designers.

Below, we’ve rounded up 13 of her most expensive looks to date, ranked by cost from cheapest to most expensive.

13. Middleton stepped out in this casual $599 tweed jacket for her first royal engagement of 2019.

caption Middleton kept it casual with jeans and a jacket. source Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images

She wore the Dubarry jacket with a pair of $445 See by Chloe boots for her visit to King Henry’s Walk Garden in Islington.

She completed the look with a pair of skinny jeans.

12. She channeled sister-in-law Meghan Markle with this $795 blazer last year.

caption Middleton took inspiration from another royal for this look. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Blazers are Meghan Markle’s go-to when it comes to completing a smart-casual look, but this time it was Kate opting for the smart Smyth blazer for an outing to the Basildon Sporting Village in October 2018.

11. She paired this $1,112 festive plaid skirt with a cropped cardigan for a royal Christmas party in 2018.

caption The duchess turned heads in this festive party look. source Stuart C. Wilson/ Getty Images

Middleton paired the $1,112 Emilia Wickstead skirt with a $266 black cardigan by Brora for a Christmas party at Kensington Palace last year.

The party was held to honour families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham that were serving in Cyprus.

10. The duchess made headlines in March 2019 with this $1,300 Gucci blouse after wearing it backwards.

Middleton added her own spin to the outfit, which she donned on her trip to Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in London on Tuesday March 12, 2019.

She paired the look with flowing wide-leg trousers.

9. She channeled the Queen in this $1,700 yellow ensemble for a 2013 Buckingham Palace garden party.

The royal opted for this £1,285 ($1,701) Emilia Wickstead coatdress for a garden party at Buckingham Palace back in 2013.

She added a Jane Corbett hat to complete the look. Middleton is thought to have channeled the Queen with the color block ensemble.

8. Middleton nailed rainy day fashion with this $2,000 outfit during her trip to Blackpool in March 2019.

caption Middleton wearing Sportmax. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty

Middleton paired this $1,200 green Sportmax coat with a £225 ($295) peacock print dress by Michael Kors and a £435 ($570) Manu Atelier statement bag to match.

The complete look came to a total of $2,065.

7. Middleton opted for this $2,480 shimmering Missoni party dress while pouring pints at a Belfast bar with Prince William in February 2019.

She wore the glitzy green gown during her surprise trip to Northern Ireland in February.

The dress, which cost $2,480, is currently sold out on Net-A-Porter.

6. She celebrated St Patrick’s Day 2019 in this $4,000 emerald green coat.

caption Kate Middleton on St Patrick’s Day 2019. source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

She paired this stunning Alexander McQueen coat with a gold shamrock brooch from the Royal Family’s private collection.

Middleton rounded off the look with a pair of £510 ($676) Gianvito Rossi heels.

5. This Catherine Walker coat, which she wore on a 2016 trip to Canada, cost $4,000.

The duchess wore the coat during her trip to Canada in 2016.

=3. The duchess wore this $10,000 classic Chanel tweed dress during a trip to Paris in 2017.

caption Middleton during her trip to Paris in 2017. source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

She customized the look with a Chanel belt. The outfit reportedly cost a total of $10,000.

=3. Middleton shared her love for Alexander McQueen once again by rewearing this $10,000 dress at London’s Portrait Gala in March 2019.

caption Kate Middleton attends the Portrait Gala 2019 source Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images

She previously wore the $10,605 ball gown at the BAFTAs in 2017.

However, this time the duchess made one subtle alteration to completely transform the dress for her appearance at London’s Portrait Gallery.

2. She dressed to impress at sister Pippa’s wedding in 2017, with an outfit worth over $14,000.

She paired the Alexander McQueen dress with a Jane Taylor hat and Kiki McDonough earrings for the wedding at St Mark’s Church in Berkshire.

The entire outfit reportedly accumulated to $14,014.

1. Kate Middleton’s most expensive outfit to date, however, is her wedding dress, estimated at $332,000.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William married in 2011. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Middleton married Prince William at Westminster Abbey back in 2011.

Her dress was created by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen.

It is estimated to have cost £250,000 ($331,721).