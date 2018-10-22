Kate Middleton’s mom recreated one of her daughter’s outfits, and it’s proof that style runs in the family

caption Style runs in the Middleton family. source Splash News and Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton was spotted wearing the same coat the duchess wore in January.

Carole was photographed in the coat while visiting her daughter Pippa Middleton on Friday.

The coat is by British retailer Boden and originally retailed for $330.

Kate Middleton is a source of fashion inspiration for many people, and it looks like her own mother turns to the duchess when picking out her outfits.

Carole Middleton was spotted visiting her youngest daughter and new mom Pippa Middleton at her home in London wearing a coat that’s also a part of Kate’s royal wardrobe.

caption Carole Middleton wore a coat Kate was spotted in earlier this year. source Splash News

The duchess wore the same coat in January 2018 while visiting Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. While Carole paired hers with some black tights, Kate wore her coat over a beige dress.

caption Kate Middleton wore the coat back in January. source Pool/Getty Images

The coat is from British retailer Boden and originally retailed for $330, though it’s currently sold out at the time of this post. It features a ruffled design at the collar, pocket, and sleeves.

caption Both Kate and Carole wore the Lena coat by Boden. source Boden

Kate is known for her impressive wardrobe of cozy coats, so it only makes sense that Carole would take a few notes from her style playbook.

