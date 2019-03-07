Kate Middleton nailed rainy day fashion in a $1,200 green coat

caption Kate Middleton nailed rainy day fashion with a green and black look. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an all-green ensemble during her visit to Blackpool, England on Wednesday.

Middleton met fans outside in the rain while wearing a $1,200 Sportmax coat and peacock print Michael Kors midi dress.

The dress has now sold out online.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greeted excited fans during their visit to Blackpool, England on Wednesday – but it was Kate Middleton’s stunning rainy day outfit that had everyone talking.

Middleton, 37, wore a £940 ($1,235) striking green coat from Italian fashion brand Sportmax.

caption Middleton wore a £940 ($1,235) Sportmax coat. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

It’s not the first time fans have drawn winter-themed fashion inspiration from the royal. In fact, the duchess is known for her extensive coat collection, which has helped combat the UK’s chillier months.

Middleton paired the coat with an elegant £225 ($295) Michael Kors dress. Fans got a glimpse of the peacock print ensemble as she leaned down to chat with younger members of the audience.

caption She paired the look with black boots. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

The dress – which has long sleeves and a high-neck collar – has sold out online.

Read more: Kate Middleton turned heads in a rose-pink ball gown that made her look like a Disney princess

caption The £225 ($295) Michael Kors dress she wore is already sold out. source Michael Kors

However, her £435 ($570) bold statement bag from Manu Atelier is still available for fans to get their hands on.

caption Kate’s £435 ($570) bold statement bag from Manu Atelier is still available. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

The fern clutch bag, which comes with an additional shoulder strap, completed the gorgeous green ensemble.

The duchess rounded off the look with a pair of knee-high black boots.