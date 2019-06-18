Kate Middleton channeled Princess Diana and Meghan Markle in a white coatdress with black trim

Daniel Boan
Kate Middleton channeled two other fashionable royals.

Max Mumby/Indigo/UK Press Pool/Tim Graham/Getty Images

Kate Middleton stepped out for the Order of the Garter on Monday, and she seemed to pull style inspiration from two other fellow fashionable royals.

Middleton joined Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Queen Letizia of Spain, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands during the day’s events at St. George’s Chapel.

Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Middleton opted for a new outfit instead of recycling one of her favorites. She wore a white Catherine Walker coatdress with black trim on the sides and at the collar. According to What Kate Wore, the designer describes the coat as “a contemporary take on a ’50s look.”

UK Press Pool/Getty Images

She completed the ensemble with a black fascinator by Lock and Co., a black clutch by Stuart Weitzman, and matching pumps by Prada.

As Harper’s Bazaar points out, her outfit is quite similar to the one Princess Diana wore during commemorative events for VJ Day in August 1995. Diana wore a two-piece skirt suit with a similar trim design, though hers was a deep shade of navy blue.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The color scheme Middleton chose also matches Meghan Markle’s outfit for the Royal Ascot in June 2018. Markle wore a flowing white dress by Givenchy, which she paired with a black belt and matching fascinator, for the occasion.

