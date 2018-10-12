Kate Middleton wore a hot pink outfit to Princess Eugenie’s wedding that was a huge departure from her usual style

Kate Middleton made quite the fashion statement at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding.

The duchess wore a long-sleeved, magenta midi-dress by Alexander McQueen, one of her longtime go-to designers.

Middleton’s usual wedding style has tended to feature more muted colors.

At Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding, she wore an off-white coatdress by Alexander McQueen.

And at her sister Pippa Middleton‘s wedding, the duchess wore a flowy, pinkish-beige dress, also by Alexander McQueen.

Kate Middleton made quite the fashion statement at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding.

Friday morning, the Duchess of Cambridge joined other members of the royal family, as well as celebrities like Cara Delevingne and Naomi Campbell, at Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s nuptial ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Middleton rocked a long-sleeved, magenta midi-dress by Alexander McQueen, one of her longtime go-to designers, especially for weddings. The duchess accessorized the colorful number with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator, a velvet clutch, and velvet heels.

Middleton’s hot-pink ensemble was a departure from her usual wedding style, which has tended to feature more muted colors.

At Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May, for example, the Duchess of Cambridge wore an off-white coatdress by Alexander McQueen. Middleton paired the simple yet chic design with an ivory Philip Treacy hat and light-beige heels.

The mom of three also wore the same coatdress at the christening ceremony for her second child, Princess Charlotte, in July 2015, as well as at Trooping the Colour in June 2016.

And at her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May 2017, the duchess wore a flowy, pinkish-beige midi-dress with billowy long sleeves, also by Alexander McQueen. She accessorized with a matching hat and heels.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.