6 gorgeous royal family heirlooms that Kate Middleton wears regularly

caption Kate Middleton wears royal heirlooms. source Paul Darrow/Reuters

Kate Middleton wears some priceless heirlooms that have been in the royal family for generations.

Her engagement ring was Princess Diana’s.

She’s also worn Princess Diana’s tiara, bracelet, and earrings.

Princess Diana’s tragic death is still felt by those close to her, but she’s still remembered fondly as a philanthropist, loving mother, and style icon.

While she may not have been alive to watch Prince William marry the love of his life, the priceless pieces of jewelry Kate Middleton wears that once belonged to her continue to keep her legacy alive. Middleton has also been known to borrow jewelry from the Queen herself.

Here are six famous royal heirlooms from the royal family that Kate Middleton wears.

Diamond and pearl drop earrings

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son was christened on Saturday. Middleton wore the same pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings that Princess Diana wore to Harry’s christening in 1984.

Pearl drop earrings

caption Kate Middleton with a newborn Prince Louis. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

To debut her third royal baby to the world, Middleton wore pearl drop earrings belonging to the queen. Middleton has worn them several times, including on a 2016 royal tour to Holland. Queen Elizabeth last wore them for her Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012, acccording to People.

Middleton’s red dress also paid homage to what Princess Diana wore after having Prince Harry.

Engagement ring

caption Kate Middleton visits Rose Hill Primary School in Oxford. source Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Princess Diana’s engagement ring is one of the most recognizable rings in the world. A 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds, it was just another piece in Garrard’s catalogue that any member of the public could buy until Lady Diana Spencer picked it as her engagement ring and made it famous, according to InStyle. Prince William proposed to Middleton with it in 2010 and she’s continued to wear it since then.

Sapphire earrings

caption Kate Middleton visits Canada in 2011. source Paul Darrow/Reuters

The sapphires in these earrings are believed to have come from the strap of a watch given to Princess Diana as a wedding present from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, according to the Daily Mail. The Princess wore them as studs, and Middleton reinvented them with a drop-down style.

Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton at a reception at at Buckingham Palace in 2016. source Pool/Reuters

This pearl Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara was given to Princess Diana as a wedding present from the Queen. The crown consists of 19 arches and contains 38 drop-shaped pearls suspended from pretzel-like twists known as lover’s knot bows, according to People. While the Duchess of Cambridge doesn’t wear tiaras all that often, she donned the crown at a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in 2016.

Pearl bracelet

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton in Berlin, Germany. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Jewelry designer Nigel Milne created the three-strand pearl bracelet in 1988. Princess Diana wore it with her iconic “Elvis” dress and at the Birthright Ball, both in 1989.

Milne said he was “delighted” to see the Duchess of Cambridge making it her own.

“The Princess of Wales was the most wonderful inspiration for us jewelers in that she wore her jewelry with such style and panache,” he wrote on his website.