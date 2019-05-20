Kate Middleton paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana in her latest Instagram post

caption Kate Middleton’s RHS Back to Nature garden. source Kensington Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge designed her own garden, with the help of the Cambridge children, for the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Kate Middleton has been posting photos of the garden to the official Kensington Palace Instagram account.

One image in particular appears to show a sweet tribute to Middleton’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

The photo features forget-me-nots, Diana’s favorite flower.

Meghan Markle also featured the flower in her Mother’s Day Instagram post as a nod to the late princess last week.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s latest Instagram posts have given fans a sneak peek at the garden Middleton designed for the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

On Sunday, the duke and duchess shared some candid photos of the family on the official Kensington Palace Instagram account showing Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis playing in the garden, and even helping to build a den for the exhibition.

However, fans might have missed that the photos also appeared to contain a sweet tribute to Middleton’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

One photo showed the duchess herself smiling for the camera on the garden’s rope swing. In the background are Princess Diana’s favorite flowers, forget-me-nots.

The flowers were planted in the gardens of Kensington Palace in 2017, a tribute to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death in 1997.

Princess Charlotte also took a turn on the swing.

source Matt Porteous/ Reuters.

The photos come just a week after Markle also paid tribute to the late princess with a heartwarming mother’s day post.

The photo of Markle cupping baby Archie’s feet also had forget-me-nots in the background.

Markle wrote that she wanted to pay tribute to “those lost but forever remembered’ – an indication that she was referring to her husband’s late mother.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate every one of you,” the post reads.

Middleton’s garden, RHS Back to Nature, will be visited by the Queen and other members of the royal family on Monday afternoon.