Kate Middleton paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana in her latest Instagram post

- source
- Kensington Palace
- The Duchess of Cambridge designed her own garden, with the help of the Cambridge children, for the Chelsea Flower Show in London.
- Kate Middleton has been posting photos of the garden to the official Kensington Palace Instagram account.
- One image in particular appears to show a sweet tribute to Middleton’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
- The photo features forget-me-nots, Diana’s favorite flower.
- Meghan Markle also featured the flower in her Mother’s Day Instagram post as a nod to the late princess last week.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s latest Instagram posts have given fans a sneak peek at the garden Middleton designed for the Chelsea Flower Show in London.
On Sunday, the duke and duchess shared some candid photos of the family on the official Kensington Palace Instagram account showing Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis playing in the garden, and even helping to build a den for the exhibition.
Read more: Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a bunch of new photos of their adorable family, and they’re the most candid we’ve ever seen
However, fans might have missed that the photos also appeared to contain a sweet tribute to Middleton’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
One photo showed the duchess herself smiling for the camera on the garden’s rope swing. In the background are Princess Diana’s favorite flowers, forget-me-nots.
View this post on Instagram
???? We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden! The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing. Speaking ahead of @The_RHS garden unveiling, The Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.” Some features of the #ChelseaFlowerShow garden include: 1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations. 2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding. 3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures. The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.
The flowers were planted in the gardens of Kensington Palace in 2017, a tribute to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death in 1997.
Princess Charlotte also took a turn on the swing.
- source
- Matt Porteous/ Reuters.
The photos come just a week after Markle also paid tribute to the late princess with a heartwarming mother’s day post.
The photo of Markle cupping baby Archie’s feet also had forget-me-nots in the background.
View this post on Instagram
Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
Markle wrote that she wanted to pay tribute to “those lost but forever remembered’ – an indication that she was referring to her husband’s late mother.
Read more: Baby Archie’s birth certificate confirms Meghan Markle gave birth at a London hospital, not at home
“Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate every one of you,” the post reads.
Middleton’s garden, RHS Back to Nature, will be visited by the Queen and other members of the royal family on Monday afternoon.