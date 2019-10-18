Kate Middleton wore a plastic tiara to a tea party with a 7-year-old girl with cancer

caption Kate Middleton wore a plastic tiara while chatting with a young hospital patient. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore matching tiaras with a young hospital patient in Pakistan on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a tea party with Wafia Rehmani, a 7-year-old with a kidney tumor.

Rehmani told the couple she wanted to be a doctor when she grew up, and showed them her toy medical set, according to Mail Online royal correspondent Rebecca English.

The couple are currently wrapping up their five-day royal tour of the country.

The Duchess of Cambridge played princesses with a young hospital patient in Pakistan on Thursday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the children’s ward of a cancer treatment centre in Lahore, where they met Wafia Rehmani, a 7-year-old with a kidney tumor.

Middleton and Rehmani struck up a fast friendship, wearing matching plastic tiaras and even having their own tea party with Rehmani’s toy set, the Mail Online’s Rebecca English first reported.

According to English, the 7-year-old said she wants to be a doctor when she grows up, and showed the couple her toy medical set.

Although William didn’t get involved with the tiaras, he did play with Rehmani’s toys and helped with her coloring book. They shared this sweet moment, pictured below.

caption Princess Diana visited the same hospital 23 years ago. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Princess Diana visited the same hospital – the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre – during her visit to the country in 1996, the year before she passed away. Middleton has paid tribute to her late mother-in-law’s memory with the outfits she has worn on tour.

Read more: Kate Middleton channeled Princess Diana by wearing a stunning traditional Pakistani dress

After leaving the hospital, Middleton and William’s plane to Islamabad was forced to abort landing due to a “terrifying electrical storm.” The couple stayed an unexpected extra night in Lahore until the storm passed the following morning.

They are expected to carry out a final day of engagements before boarding a flight back to the UK on Friday evening.

