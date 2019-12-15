Kate Middleton revealed one of Prince Louis’ first words was ‘Mary,’ because of all the former ‘Great British Baking Show’ judge Mary Berry’s cookbooks in her kitchen

caption Side-by-side images of Kate Middleton and now 19-month-old Prince Louis next to “The Great British Bake Off” host Mary Berry. source Matt Porteous/Reuters, BBC One

One of Prince Louis’ first words was “Mary,” thanks to British baking icon and former “Great British Baking Show” judge Mary Berry.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to appear in a Christmas special on Monday with Berry, in which the royal couple will help bake festive treats for charity staff, according to the Daily Mail.

Middleton reportedly told Berry that she keeps all of the baker’s cookbooks on her kitchen shelves, and that now 19-month-old Louis was at their height, so her youngest son got used to looking at Berry.

source Getty

“Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry,'” Middleton said. “He would definitely recognize you if he saw you today.”

On cooking with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Berry described the pair to the Mail as a “pigeon couple,” since pigeons are affectionate and mate for life.

“When they are together, he’s constantly touching her arm and looking over at her smiling and she’s the same with him,” Berry said. “So natural.”

In “A Berry Royal Christmas,” which is airing on the BBC for an hour Monday night, the royal couple and Berry make food for 150 charity staffers who are going to be volunteering on Christmas Day.

Berry said the special was Prince William’s idea, and that the two were “magical” to work with. In the show, the trio also venture out to meet people whose lives were impacted by the charities that are being staffed. It culminates with the Christmas feast hosted by the couple and Berry, who oversees the menu.