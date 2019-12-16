Kate Middleton says Prince William tried to win her over at university by cooking bolognese sauce

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William at their graduation ceremony in 2005. source Middleton Family/Clarence House/Getty

Kate Middleton has said Prince William tried to win her over with his homemade bolognese sauce while the pair were studying at university.

Speaking to Mary Berry in the upcoming festive special, “A Berry Royal Christmas,” the duchess told her William “was trying to impress” her.

“In university days he used to cook all sorts of meals,” she said.

However, William added that these days his wife is “definitely the one who cooks.”

The couple met at St Andrews University in Scotland, where they both graduated from in 2005.

Kate Middleton confirmed there was one dish in particular that William loved to make while they attended the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where they first met.

Speaking to Mary Berry in the new cooking special,“A Berry Royal Christmas,” Middleton said: “In university days he used to cook all sorts of meals.

“I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary! Things like bolognese sauce, and things like that.”

caption Kate Middleton and Mary Berry cook up some festive treats in the new Christmas special. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

When asked if William still cooks for her now, she said: “He sometimes does actually – he’s very good at breakfast.”

While other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and the Queen, have been known to have personal chefs over the years, it seems this is not the case for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. William said it’s Middleton who does the cooking at their Kensington Palace home.

‘I can do tea, Mary, but not cooking,” William said during the festive special. “Catherine is definitely the one who cooks, not me.”

“A Berry Royal Christmas,” which airs on the UK’s BBC One at 8.30 p.m. on Monday, shows the royals cooking festive treats with Berry while discussing the charity work they are currently involved with.

This is hardly the first time the couple have reminisced on their dating history. In their first interview together after their engagement in 2010, Middleton said she was initially shy during her first conversations with the royal.

“I actually went bright red when I met you and scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you,” she said.

“William wasn’t there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn’t there from Fresher’s Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other, but we did become very close friends from quite early on.”

