Here’s how much it costs Kate Middleton and Prince William to raise three royal children

Factoring in Princess Charlotte and the new royal baby, that brings the total cost to $3 million.

The average cost to raise one child in London is $354,000.

The cost of raising a princess and two princes is a bit heir-raising.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a combined net worth of $50 million – a portion of which will be spent on bringing Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and their third child, a son born on Monday and whose name has yet to be announced, to adulthood.

CNN reports that the cost of raising one child to age 21 in the UK is $323,000. In London specifically, that number increases to $354,000. With three children, that’s a total cost of more than $1 million – and that’s not counting private school or university tuition, which can tack on an additional $200,000 per child.

For the royal family, that number is much higher – they’ll pay at least $1 million for Prince George alone, according to one estimate. Add in his siblings, and that number could easily exceed $3 million.

Here are a few of the costs they’re likely to incur while raising three royal children:

Education: $19,492 tuition for Princess Charlotte’s nursery school, $240,767 for Prince George’s attendance through year eight at Thomas’s Battersea in London, $55,772 tuition per year if Prince George attends Eton College like his father

$19,492 tuition for Princess Charlotte’s nursery school, $240,767 for Prince George’s attendance through year eight at Thomas’s Battersea in London, $55,772 tuition per year if Prince George attends Eton College like his father Nannies: a minimum of between $36,493 and $58,552 for nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, but most likely more

a minimum of between $36,493 and $58,552 for nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, but most likely more Clothing and Feeding: at least $200,000 per child, and $514.10 for Prince George’s uniform with optional accessories

at least $200,000 per child, and $514.10 for Prince George’s uniform with optional accessories Maternity Care: a minimum of $24,910 for baby delivery at the Lindo Wing, $2,109 for antenatal care, and $25,500 for gynecologist consultations (all figures are totals based on the cost of all three royal babies)

a minimum of $24,910 for baby delivery at the Lindo Wing, $2,109 for antenatal care, and $25,500 for gynecologist consultations (all figures are totals based on the cost of all three royal babies) Baby gear: $75 for one christening shawl used for all the royal children, at least $480 for infant carriers, a minimum of $4,000 for strollers and accessories, and at least $6,000 for three nurseries

Take a closer look below for a more specific breakdown of just how much it may cost to raise three royal children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly have a combined net worth of $50 million.

It’s estimated that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will end up paying $1 million for schooling, childcare, and other costs to raise Prince George to adulthood. Add Princess Charlotte and the new royal baby boy to the mix, and that’s $3 million — and that’s only if they stop at three royal children.

Princess Charlotte started nursery in January 2018 at the female-run Willcocks Nursery School, which is difficult to get into. Parents must pay a nonrefundable registration fee of $167, which they can do upon the child’s birth. If accepted with an “Offer of a Place,” parents must put down a security deposit of $2,009.

But that’s just the beginning of Willcocks Nursery School’s hefty price tag. Morning school for five days a week is $4,086 a term, or $12,258 for all three terms. Afternoon school, which takes place on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, is $2,411 a term or $7,234 for all three terms. Charlotte is said to be attending morning school and afternoon school full-time — that’s $19,492 a year.

Willcocks Nursery School also has a special lunch club for $777 per term for one afternoon a week or $2,331 per term for three afternoons per week.

Prince George attended Westacre Montessori School Nursery, which cost roughly $46 a day. A majority of the children here receive funding to attend.

In September 2017, four-year-old Prince George began attending school at Thomas’s Battersea in London, which costs $23,000 a year.

Source: Insider

The fees will increase in year three, when he turns eight years old. If Prince George stays at the establishment until year eight, when he turns 13, the total cost will be $240,767.

Naturally, Prince George needs to don some dapper duds to attend this posh prep school. The total cost of a year’s uniform supply is $456.50. Optional accessories — gloves, hat, scarf, and jacket — are an extra $57.60, bringing the total to $514.10.

Source: Business Insider

When Prince George turns 13, it will be decided whether he follows in the footsteps of his father and Uncle Harry to attend Eton College. Fees per term are now $18,059, which means the price of tuition per year could increase to nearly $55,954.

This means that the total cost for Prince George’s schooling career could total more than $503,591 — that’s 32 times more than the average $15,667 the government spends per child between the ages of four and sixteen attending a school in London.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, the royals’ live-in nanny, gives Mary Poppins a run for her money. Borrallo is a graduate of the prestigious Norland College, which schools nannies that can earn between $36,493 and $58,552 in London, between $48,793 and $84,343 outside of London, and up to $145,665 overseas. She probably makes more than that looking after three royal children and accompanying them on tours and excursions.

The average London family spends $46,000 on feeding and clothing one child for two decades. For three children, that’s $138,000. A royal family is likely to spend even more — a Gieves & Hawkes children’s suit for Prince George was $7,000 alone. With purchases like that, Kate and Will are estimated to spend at least $200,000 per child.

Source: CNN

The Lindo Wing, where Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and the new royal baby were born, charges $8,900 for 24-hours in a deluxe room (the most luxurious option) and a non-Caesarean delivery. However, the Lindo Wing offers a 10% discount to mothers who have already given birth there. That’s a total of $24,910 for three royal babies (including two discounted stays).

Kate’s prenatal care before the baby’s birth is estimated to cost roughly $703 for three hours — for three royal babies, that’s a total of $2,109.

This cost doesn’t include the consultation of the royal family’s gynecologist, which is reportedly $8,500. For three royal babies, that’s $25,500.

Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News, estimated that Prince George’s birth cost $15,000 total.

Source: MONEY

Kate has debuted all her royal newborns in the same G.H. Hurt & Son christening shawl, which runs for $75.

Source: Town & Country

All of the royal children were brought home from the hospital in their own Britax B-SAFE infant carrier, which retails for around $160 depending on the model — that’s at least $480.

Kate has been seen pushing Prince George in the Silver Cross Sleepover Elegance Pram ($1,249) and pushing Princess Charlotte to her christening in the Silver Cross Balmoral Pram, which includes chrome detailing ($2,276). She also reportedly owns more modern strollers — like Out ‘n’ About’s Nipper ($382). Kate is also said to have ordered a matching bespoke navy carry cot ($172) from the brand after Princess Charlotte’s birth.

The average cost to furnish and decorate a nursery is $2,000, but it’s likely the Duke and Duchess spent more than that for each royal child. William’s chest of drawers was worth $2,880 alone when he was a baby. Kate was also spotted purchasing a Blue Almonds Wicker Moses Basket ($297) before Prince George’s birth, and she told Marcus Ingman, Ikea’s head of design, that there were a few Ikea pieces in Prince George’s nursery. Cots there start at $82.

Source: The Bump, Town and Country, Homes and Property

If the royal family regularly visits Kate’s parents in Berkshire village Buckleberry, personal security costs could grow heavily. The cost of security isn’t publicly revealed.

