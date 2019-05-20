Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a bunch of new photos of their adorable family, and they’re the most candid we’ve ever seen

- source
- Matt Porteous/ Reuters.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared new family photos to the official Kensington Palace Instagram account.
- The images show Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis playing in the garden that Middleton designed for London’s Chelsea Flower Show.
- The candid snapshots give a rare look at what life is really like for the royals.
It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Cambridge family together in one place.
Kate Middleton has made a recent tradition of capturing and releasing new photos of her children – normally to mark their birthdays – but we rarely see Prince William and Middleton take part in the photo-ops.
Now, the duke and duchess have treated us to a bunch of new family photos – and it’s fair to say they’re the most candid ones yet.
The photos, which the couple shared on the official Kensington Palace Instagram account, were taken at the RHS Back to Nature Garden, which was designed by Middleton for the Chelsea Flower Show in London.
The children played their parts by gathering moss, leaves, and twigs to decorate the garden – even going as far to make a den.
Here’s Prince Louis – who celebrated his first birthday last month – taking early steps and playing with a twig.
- source
- Matt Porteous/ Reuters.
Charlotte and George, meanwhile, took a break from the gardening to dip their feet in a nearby stream.
- source
- Matt Porteous/ Reuters.
Prince William and Louis shared a sweet moment on the garden’s rope swing…
- source
- Matt Porteous/ Reuters.
…and then it was Charlotte’s turn.
- source
- Matt Porteous/ Reuters.
Middleton also took part in a photo posted to the couple’s official Instagram account.
???? We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden! The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing. Speaking ahead of @The_RHS garden unveiling, The Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.” Some features of the #ChelseaFlowerShow garden include: 1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations. 2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding. 3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures. The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.
She then shared an adorable mother-son moment with Louis.
- source
- Matt Porteous/ Reuters.
“The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature,” the couple said alongside the images on their Instagram account.
“Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular.
“Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHSBack to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den.”
The family also released a video of their time in the garden.
90% of our adult brains are developed before the age of 5 and what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops. That’s why I think it’s so important, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really young age. I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden is a natural, creative place for them to play. I really hope that this woodland that we have created, in a huge collaboration here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together. #ChelseaFlowerShow
“There’s an amazing fact I learned recently that was 90% of our adult brains are developed before the age of five,” Middleton said in the clip.
“What a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops and that’s why I think it’s so important, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really young age.”