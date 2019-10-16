Kate Middleton and Prince William just made history with matching traditional outfits in Pakistan

Kate Middleton and Prince William just made history by becoming the first British royal couple to wear matching traditional outfits in Pakistan on Tuesday.

While royal women have previously paid tribute to the nation in traditional dress, William became the first British male to wear a sherwani, a knee-length button up coat usually worn by men in South Asia.

Middleton, meanwhile, opted for a glittering Jenny Packham dress and traditional dupatta scarf.

Both wore green to honor the country’s national color.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just became the first British royal couple to wear matching traditional outfits in Pakistan.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wore green in a nod to the country’s national color on Tuesday.

Read more: Kate Middleton channeled Princess Diana by wearing a stunning traditional Pakistani dress

While Middleton looked stunning in a glittery floor-length Jenny Packham gown with a matching dupatta scarf, it was actually her husband’s outfit that garnered the most attention.

The duke became the first British royal to wear a traditional sherwani, a knee-length button up coat traditionally worn by men in South Asia.

In the past, female royals have paid tribute to the nation with their outfits, as both Middleton and the late Princess Diana have worn traditional shalwar-kameez dresses.

However, William is the first British male royal to be photographed in the traditional Pakistani clothing.

The couple were attending a reception at the National Monument in Islamabad on day two of their five-day tour of the nation, which started on Monday.

They made an unforgettable entrance to the event, as captured on video by royal commentator Rebecca English.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the National Monument in Islamabad…..by rickshaw! #RoyaltourPakistan pic.twitter.com/wYkW3yae1o — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2019

Middleton and William arrived in a multi-colored rickshaw – and, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lead, broke royal tradition by opening and closing their own doors.

The royal tour continues until Friday, however the itinerary is being kept secret for security purposes.

Tensions are currently high between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir region, where both countries share a border.

The royal family’s former protection officer, Simon Morgan, told Insider this means there will be “lots of risk assessment” and “an element of secrecy and confidentiality” during the tour.

Read more:

A former royal protection officer told us how Prince William and Kate Middleton’s bodyguards will warn them of potential threats in Pakistan

Kate Middleton just nailed the culotte trend by wearing a $108 pair from Jigsaw with a Chanel handbag and matching turtleneck sweater

Prince Harry just took a leaf out of Meghan Markle’s book by defying tradition and shutting his own car door