Kate Middleton and the Queen coordinated in powder blue and matching floral hats at Royal Ascot

The Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II attended Royal Ascot on Tuesday, where they proved their royal styles are perfectly in sync.

Kate Middleton and Her Majesty coordinated in similar blue outfits for the event, along with matching floral hats.

The Queen is expected to attend every day of the racing event this week.

Kate Middleton has shared a close bond with her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, since she married into the royal family in 2011.

That bond seemed even stronger during their appearance at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, as the pair appeared to coordinate their outfits for the annual high socity horse racing event.

While the duchess stepped out in a powder blue Elie Saab dress with sheer sleeves, Her Majesty opted to wear a similar shade in her go-to color block suit by Angela Kelly.

Both ladies wore hats with floral detail for the occasion, Middleton’s by Philip Treacy and the Queen’s by Kelly.

The horse racing event is attended by the royal family each year, and the Queen is confirmed to attend every day of the event this week.

This week The Queen will attend #RoyalAscot. Each day of the week begins with the Royal Procession, when HM & accompanying Members of the Royal Family arrive along the track in horse-drawn landaus. Today HM was joined by @TheDukeOfYork and The King and Queen of the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/SYRVZK2Wqe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 18, 2019

“Each day of the week begins with the Royal Procession, when HM and accompanying Members of the Royal Family arrive along the track in horse-drawn landaus,” a spokesperson for the royal family wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Her Majesty was also accompanied by the King and Queen of the Netherlands, as well as Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The royals arrived to the event by carriage procession. Middleton shared a carriage with the Duchess of Cornwall. The pair also shared a carriage during their appearance at Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 8.