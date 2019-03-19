Kate Middleton and the Queen were pictured sharing a blanket during their first event without other royal family members

Photographers captured the Queen and Kate Middleton sharing a blanket during a joint appearance on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s appearance marked the first time the duo has been scheduled for an event without other members of the royal family.

The two spent the rest of the day observing the new additions to King’s College London.

Kate Middleton has been a member of the royal family since April 2011, which means she has had close to eight years to bond with her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

The two showed off their royal bond during a joint engagement at King’s College London on Tuesday, marking the first time Middleton and the Queen have been scheduled for an event without any other members of the royal family.

While departing the campus, photographers captured a sweet moment of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen sharing a blue blanket in the backseat of their car.

caption Kate Middleton and the Queen shared a blanket. source Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Middleton and the Queen spent the rest of their day checking out Bush House, the latest addition to the university’s Strand Campus. Kensington Palace shared a photo of Middleton the Queen observing the London skyline from the rooftop of one of the new buildings.

The Queen and The Duchess of Cambridge visit one of the Roof Terraces on the 8th floor of @KingsCollegeLon to see the panoramic views of London. pic.twitter.com/zyPTSEc6Mx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2019

During the appearance, Middleton opted for a chic gray Catherine Walker coatdress with a black fascinator. The Queen went with a bright pink coat and matching hat.

caption The Duchess of Cambridge and Her Majesty the Queen. source Marth Cuthbert/ via UK Press/ Getty Images

Read more: Kate Middleton wore a gray coatdress and black fascinator for her first ever solo outing with the Queen

The duo first stepped out together for a joint appearance in March 2012. The event was significant as Prince William was not at Middleton’s side, though Prince Philip did join the Queen as well.

Tuesday’s appearance also comes nine months after Meghan Markle and the Queen took an overnight trip for their first joint appearance together in June 2018.

caption Meghan Markle and the Queen during their first joint appearance. source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Read more: The Queen might be bonding faster with Meghan Markle than she did with Kate Middleton – and these photos prove it

The recent photo from Middleton and the Queen’s latest appearance gives a rare candid look at the duo’s bond, and comes after rumors of some tension in the royal family. In November 2018, reports of a feud between Prince Harry and Prince William surfaced, with anonymous sources telling publications such as Vanity Fair that disagreements occurred between the two brothers.

Buckingham Palace then confirmed that Meghan Markle and Harry would receive a new royal household of their own, which means they will no longer share their staff with Middleton and William’s. The Times later reported that the Queen may have denied Markle and Harry’s request for complete independence from Buckingham Palace when creating their new household.

Read more: The Queen reportedly denied Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s request to completely split from Buckingham Palace