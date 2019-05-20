Kate Middleton just dispelled a royal protocol myth in her latest outing with the Queen

- Queen Elizabeth II joined Kate Middleton and Prince William for a visit to the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.
- The Queen reportedly isn’t a fan of wedge-style heels, but Middleton seemed to dispel that myth by wearing a pair by Castañer during the outing.
- Middleton has worn similar heels before, though it appears this is the first time she’s done so in front of the Queen.
- Meghan Markle wore a similar pair from the same brand during a trip to Australia in October 2018.
From nail polish to stockings, there is always a lot of speculation over the beauty and style rules Queen Elizabeth II imparts on the women of the royal family.
As the Daily Mail and Vanity Fair have pointed out in the past, it has long been believed that Middleton and Meghan Markle are not allowed to wear wedges in the Queen’s presence. On Monday, Middleton’s outfit seemed to dispel that myth once and for all.
The Queen joined Middleton and Prince William for a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019, where the duchess was spotted in a pair of $192 wedge sandals by Castañer.
She paired the footwear with a flowy, floral dress by Erdem, while the Queen was in her signature shade of vibrant green.
Middleton has certainly worn wedges before, though she typically stays away from the style during high-profile events with the Queen. She appeared to be wearing the exact same style of wedges during a charity polo tournament in June 2018.
Her royal sister-in-law Meghan Markle is also fond of wedges, as she was spotted wearing a pair by the same brand during a trip to Australia in October 2018.
It looks like the Queen’s reported style protocol isn’t quite as strict as it’s made out to be.