Kate Middleton just dispelled a royal protocol myth in her latest outing with the Queen

From nail polish to stockings, there is always a lot of speculation over the beauty and style rules Queen Elizabeth II imparts on the women of the royal family.

As the Daily Mail and Vanity Fair have pointed out in the past, it has long been believed that Middleton and Meghan Markle are not allowed to wear wedges in the Queen’s presence. On Monday, Middleton’s outfit seemed to dispel that myth once and for all.

The Queen joined Middleton and Prince William for a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019, where the duchess was spotted in a pair of $192 wedge sandals by Castañer.

She paired the footwear with a flowy, floral dress by Erdem, while the Queen was in her signature shade of vibrant green.

Middleton has certainly worn wedges before, though she typically stays away from the style during high-profile events with the Queen. She appeared to be wearing the exact same style of wedges during a charity polo tournament in June 2018.

caption The Duchess of Cambridge wore wedges back in June 2018. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Her royal sister-in-law Meghan Markle is also fond of wedges, as she was spotted wearing a pair by the same brand during a trip to Australia in October 2018.

caption Meghan Markle wore a similar pair in October 2018. source Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It looks like the Queen’s reported style protocol isn’t quite as strict as it’s made out to be.