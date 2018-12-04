Kate Middleton paired a $1,112 festive plaid skirt with a cropped cardigan to a royal Christmas party

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton look ready for the holidays. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended a Christmas party for Royal Air Force families at Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

Middleton wore a festive red plaid skirt by Emilia Wickstead and a black cropped cardigan by Brora.

William was at her side in a light-blue, quarter-zip sweater with dark trousers.

Picking a festive yet chic outfit for a Christmas party can be a challenge, but leave it to Kate Middleton to show us how it’s done.

On Tuesday, the duchess attended a Christmas party for Royal Air Force families at Kensington Palace. Her outfit for the event was one of her most festive looks yet.

caption Middleton wore a festive plaid skirt. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Middleton wore a $1,112 pleated mid-calf length skirt by Emilia Wickstead with a red tartan pattern. She paired the skirt with a £209 ($266.55 USD) black cropped cashmere cardigan by Brora. A pair of black heeled boots completed the look.

caption She paired the skirt with a cropped black cardigan. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Prince William was at her side in a light-blue, quarter-zip sweater, which he paired with dark-blue trousers and dark-brown shoes.

caption William was at her side in shades of blue. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The party appeared to be a rather relaxed and festive occasion. The Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English shared a video of the couple engaging in a brief snowball fight near the party’s snow machine.

Bit of a snowball fight going on here at Kensington Palace – even Kate’s private secretary getting in on the action! pic.twitter.com/Fnwq9Oe8Et — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 4, 2018

The party was held to honor families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham that are currently serving in Cyprus. Kensington Palace previously announced that Middleton and William will be flying to Cyprus on Wednesday to visit serving personnel and families.

On 5th December The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will fly to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus to meet with Serving personnel, families living on the base, wider station personnel and members of the local community. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 23, 2018

