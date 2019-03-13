Kate Middleton rewore an Alexander McQueen gown to a glitzy London gala, but she found a smart way to change it up

- source
- Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images
- Kate Middleton rewore a floral Alexander McQueen gown to London’s Portrait Gala on Tuesday.
- The duchess first wore the gown to the BAFTAs in 2017, but made one subtle change that completely transformed the look this time.
- A dress in a nearly identical style is sold out on the designer’s website.
Kate Middleton re-wore a floral Alexander McQueen gown to the 2019 Portrait Gala in London on Tuesday night – but she found a subtle and smart way to change it up.
The gown – which is sold out in a similar style on the designer’s website – features a green and violet floral print that cascades from the sleeves all the way down to the hem of the dress.
- source
- Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images
It’s the same dress she wore to the BAFTAs back in 2017 – but it previously featured off-the-shoulder straps.
- source
- Rune Hellested/ Getty Images
She completely transformed the look by adding cap sleeves for her appearance at the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday.
- source
- Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Image
At the Portrait Gala, the royal rubbed shoulders with the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Princess Beatrice, and Kate Moss.
She kept her accessories simple, opting for a black clutch bag to complete the look.
At the 2017 BAFTAs Kate showed off the delicate shoulder straps by styling her hair in an elegant up-do, but this time she opted for loose curls.
It was the duchess’ second royal appearance of the day – earlier she stepped out in a stunning $1,300 violet Gucci blouse for her visit to a children’s centre in London.
It has been a week full of public engagements for Middleton, who also attended the Commonwealth Day Service alongside Meghan Markle on Monday.