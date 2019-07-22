Kate Middleton shared 3 adorable pictures she took of Prince George on Instagram to celebrate his 6th birthday

caption Prince George at home in the garden of Kensington Palace. source The Duchess Of Cambridge via Reuters

Prince George turned six on Monday, July 22.

To mark the occasion, Kensington Palace has released three new images of the third in line to the throne.

The adorable images of the young royal were taken by his mother, Kate Middleton.

George’s uncle and aunt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have also wished him a happy birthday.

In the photos taken by the young royal’s mother, Kate Middleton, George is seen grinning and laughing whilst wearing an England soccer jersey, and then a dark green polo shirt with blue and white striped shorts.

source The Duchess Of Cambridge via Reuters

The adorable images of the Prince wearing the soccer kit were taken at home in the garden of Kensington Palace.

source The Duchess Of Cambridge via Reuters

Meanwhile the photo of the gap-toothed royal in the green polo shirt was taken on a family holiday.

source The Duchess Of Cambridge via Reuters

“Happy Birthday Prince George!” the royal family wrote on Instagram.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s sixth birthday.”

The young royal has been inundated with public birthday wishes, including those from his uncle and aunt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Happy Birthday! Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex commented via their Instagram account.