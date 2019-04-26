Kate Middleton’s Easter outfit included a subtle tribute to her upcoming wedding anniversary

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George’s Chapel. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on April 29, 2019.

The couple recently attended the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel, and Middleton’s outfit certainly turned heads.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed she wore her wedding earrings to the event as a sweet tribute to her husband.

The duchess has only been spotted wearing the earrings a handful of times since their wedding in 2011.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an Easter service at St George’s Chapel on Sunday, and Kate Middleton’s outfit certainly turned heads – but not for the reasons you may think.

As the couple approach their eighth wedding anniversary on April 29, the duchess made a sweet tribute to her husband by wearing the same diamond earrings that she wore on their wedding day back in 2011.

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

The pear-drop set of jewels by Robinson Pelham were inspired by the Middleton family’s coat of arms, and were gifted to the duchess by her parents for the occasion, according to CBS.

The duchess may be the queen of rewearing outfits, but she has only worn this particular earrings on a handful of occasions.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The last time she was spotted wearing them was in June 2016, during the Order of the Garter service at St George’s Chapel.

Middleton also wore a powder blue Alexander McQueen coatdress, which she wore five years prior during her time in Sydney, Australia. She completed the look with a Jane Taylor fascinator.

Prince William is currently visiting New Zealand on behalf of the Queen. The duke is paying tribute to those affected by the horrific Christchurch attacks by visiting survivors and emergency service workers who responded to the shooting back in March.

It is unclear if the couple have plans to reunite for their anniversary on Monday.

It is possible that they could be leaving the day open, as it is believed that Meghan Markle could be giving birth at the end of the month.