Kate Middleton traveled on a royal plane wearing pants with a blazer, seeming to channel Meghan Markle’s style

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was spotted getting off a plane in Cyprus with Prince William on Wednesday.
The duchess is usually known for her fabulous dresses (coatdresses in particular), but this time she was wearing a pair of trousers.
It may look familiar to fans of the royals because Meghan Markle is known for being a fan of smart suits, including breezy dress pants.
While Middleton has been known to wear jeans and other fitted, tapered pants every now and then (she’s a particular fan of J Brand, per Marie Claire), this pants and blazer look was new. At least, new for Middleton.
It may look familiar to fans of the royals because Markle is known for being a fan of smart suits, including breezy dress pants.
Over the summer, Markle wore a white pair of flowy pants to Wimbledon, where she sat next to Middleton.
Since her marriage to Prince Harry, Markle has been seen out and about several times in flowy business chic pants.
Her suit was made by Altuzarra, according to Glamour.
Middleton style blog Kate’s Closet identified the pants as the brand’s Jigsaw High Waisted Sport Luxe Trousers in Navy. They retail for about $165.
While Middleton is no stranger to a blazer, these trousers were new territory for her during a royal outing. The Evening Standard reported that it was the first time she’d ever donned such a look.
Considering that trousers are one of Markle’s go-to looks, it’s quite possible she was the inspiration behind Middleton’s style switch-up. So much for all those rumors that they don’t get along.
