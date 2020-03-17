Kate Middleton’s 12 best green outfits that paid tribute to Ireland

By
Mikhaila Friel
-

Kate Middleton wearing green.

caption
Kate Middleton wearing green.
source
Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore an Emilia Wickstead coatdress and a $300 Lock and Co hat for her first St Patrick’s Day as a member of the royal family in 2012.

source
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the same dress for St Patrick’s Day in 2013, only this time changing things up with a black sweater underneath and a matching fascinator.

source
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The duchess wore a Hobb’s coat with a pair of green Kiki McDonough earrings for a visit to the Irish Guards in London in 2014.

source
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal was joined by her husband Prince William to present shamrocks to members of the Guards.

source
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In 2015, Middleton — who was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time — changed things up with an olive Catherine Walker coat.

source
Getty Images

The duchess opted for Catherine Walker again for St Patrick’s Day 2017, this time choosing a button-down coat with a sleek black collar.

source
Getty Images

For William and Middleton’s visit to the Irish Guards in 2018, she wore her hair back in an updo with a green fascinator and matching coat.

source
Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Middleton went for one of her glitziest looks yet with a $2,480 mint green dress by Missoni to pull pints in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in February 2019.

She wore a $4,000 Alexander McQueen coat to drink Guinness with Prince William on St Patrick’s Day 2019.

She opted for a glitzy $2,000 gown by The Vampire’s Wife for her first official tour of Dublin in March 2020.

source
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The duchess stepped out in a floral Alessandra Rich dress and green clutch bag to meet the President of Ireland during her visit.

source
Samir Hussein/Getty Images

She added to the look with a button-down Catherine Walker coat, a black headband, and suede pumps.

caption
Middleton wore a Catherine Walker coat when she arrived in Ireland.
source
Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images

Middleton added a casual twist to the green theme with a Suzannah Valerie polka-dot dress and a chunky black belt during a visit to Galway.

source
Getty Images

Read more:

All the looks Kate Middleton wore during her royal tour of Ireland

St. Patrick’s Day came early for Kate Middleton, who wore a $2,000 sparkling emerald gown to drink a pint of Guinness in Dublin

Kate Middleton ditched green in $50 Zara pants and a bright coral sweater while in Ireland