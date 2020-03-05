Kate Middleton ditched green in $50 Zara pants and a bright coral sweater while in Ireland

caption Kate Middleton looked casual for a visit to the Salthill GAA club in Ireland on Thursday. source Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton visited the Salthill Gaelic Athletic Association club in Ireland on Thursday wearing a more casual look.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a $243 Really Wild cashmere sweater, $50 Zara pants, and New Balance sneakers.

She accessorized her outfit with $155 mini hoop earrings with shamrock charms from Daniella Draper.

Less than two weeks after wearing $50 green culottes from Zara, Kate Middleton is back in a casual look again.

On Thursday, the final day of their Ireland visit, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William visited the Salthill Gaelic Athletic Association and took part in hurling and Gaelic football.

For the occasion, Middleton wore a $242.85 coral cashmere sweater from Really Wild, $49.90 Zara pants, and New Balance sneakers. At the time of writing, the sweater and pants were still available for purchase but the sneakers were sold out; while the sneakers that Middleton wore aren’t currently online, an updated version from a collaboration with Sweaty Betty can be seen on the retailer’s website.

Prince William also looked casual in a blue puffer jacket and black pants.

caption Kate Middleton wore Zara pants to visit the Salthill GAA club on Thursday. source Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Middleton accessorized her outfit with $155 (£120) Daniella Draper mini hoop earrings with shamrock charms.

caption Middleton paired her look with mini hoop earrings with shamrock charms. source Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool/Getty Images

Middleton’s latest outfit is more dressed down compared to the look she wore earlier in the day during a special event where the duke and duchess met performers and volunteers for an upcoming Galway 2020 event.

Middleton arrived in a green Suzannah Valerie dress with a white square print, a $90 Sezanne belt, Ralph Lauren suede boots, and more Daniella Draper jewelry. The exact dress and boots are currently not available online but a similar version of the Suzannah design is on the retailer’s website. Her belt is sold out but her Daniella Draper shamrock necklace is on sale for $323 (£250) at the time of writing.

caption Middleton also wore a Suzannah Valerie dress on Thursday. source Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

Since she’s been in Ireland, Middleton has embraced wearing green a lot

On Monday, she wore a $2,000 (£1,595) dress by The Vampire’s Wife for a reception at the Guinness Storehouse.

caption The Duchess of Cambridge dressed up in a sparkly green dress for a reception at the Guinness Storehouse on Monday. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

When she arrived in Ireland, earlier that day, Middleton was wearing a floral printed $2,335 Alessandra Rich dress that she paired with a $75 Lele Sadoughi black headband, $475 (£395) Emmy London suede pumps, Asprey London earrings, and a $187.50 clutch by L.K. Bennett. The earrings Middleton wore were out of stock at the time of writing.