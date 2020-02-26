Kate Middleton paired green Zara pants with $50 sneakers for a casual look

- Kate Middleton attended a SportsAid Stars event in London on Wednesday wearing an all-green outfit.
- The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in $50 culottes from Zara and $50 sneakers from Marks & Spencer.
- She accessorized her outfit with green onyx Monica Vinader earrings and a Daniella Draper necklace that’s personalized with the initials of her three children.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Kate Middleton is no stranger to wearing casual, affordable outfits.
She proved that when she attended a SportsAid Stars event in London on Wednesday wearing an all-green outfit that was made up of $50 culottes from Zara and $50 Marks & Spencer sneakers.
The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed wearing the high-waisted wide-leg pants, which were sold out at the time of writing, while taking a tour of the London Stadium. The sneakers are still available to purchase online in white and navy.
Middleton accessorized her outfit with green onyx Monica Vinader earrings and a Daniella Draper necklace that’s personalized with the initials of her three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. When it was time to leave, the duchess put on a navy-blue blazer.
Middleton’s latest outfit is very different from the glamorous look she donned the night before to attend a charity performance of “Dear Evan Hansen” alongside Prince William.
The 38-year-old royal arrived at the Noel Coward Theatre in London on Tuesday in a black tweed Epinone London dress. She added some shimmer to her outfit with a pair of silver Jimmy Choo pumps and a matching clutch from the same brand. William looked dapper in a dark-blue suit.
- source
- Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
- Read more:
- 12 times Kate Middleton wore casual outfits from your favorite stores that cost less than $100
- Every time Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth coordinated outfits
- Kate Middleton rewore a white and gold Alexander McQueen gown from 2012 to the 2020 BAFTAs
- Kate Middleton was crowned as the top royal fashion icon – beating out Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth