Kate Middleton’s 25 best outfits of 2018

caption The duchess had another great year of royal fashion. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has worn a wide array of outfits in 2018.

She debuted new looks from some of her go-to designers like Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham.

The duchess wore everything from sleek blazers to extravagant ball gowns.

Much like her new sister-in-law Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton has had an incredibly busy year. If attending two major royal weddings wasn’t enough, she also gave birth to her third child Prince Louis in April and added some new roles to her list of royal duties.

The duchess also had quite a busy year in terms of fashion. While she still smartly recycled a few of her favorite pieces as usual, she also debuted brand-new ensembles that ranged from chic pantsuits to show-stopping Cinderella-style ball gowns.

Here are her 25 best outfits of the year.

The Duchess of Cambridge started the year by debuting a new navy blue coat in January.

She visited Reach Academy wearing the double-breasted Gianna coat by Hobbs London, which she paired with the $625 Georgia pumps by Jimmy Choo, and a navy clutch by Stuart Weitzman.

Middleton then debuted another coat in a striking shade of orange-red.

caption Middleton opted for a bright shade. source Pool/Getty Images

According to What Kate Wore, this is the first time the duchess has been spotted in a design by Boden. She opted for the $330 Lena Coat with dark pumps and a $435 brown suede clutch by Emma London for a visit to the Mittal Children’s Medical Centre in January.

As her royal tour of Norway and Sweden kicked off, Middleton bundled up in a chic ensemble.

caption Middleton also added a grey beanie to her warm ensemble. source Chris Jackson/Getty

She wore a double-breasted black trenchcoat by Burberry while playing a round of Bandy hockey in Stockholm, Sweden. Middleton also wore a pair of $130 Tivoli III boots by Sorel.

The duchess then wore a bold yellow dress during a visit to Stockholm, Sweden in late January.

caption This was one of her boldest looks of the year. source Pool/Getty Images

The silk, long-sleeved Erdem dress featured a bright floral pattern and tiered skirt.

She then turned heads in an eye-catching coat with a red houndstooth pattern.

caption She also wore a pair of sleek dark gloves. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She wore the bespoke Catherine Walker coat with $193 leather pumps by Tod’s and a burgundy handbag by Chanel while visiting the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Middleton then wore another Erdem dress during her visit to Sweden in January.

caption Middleton went with another bold pattern for a visit to the Fotografiska Gallery. source Pool/Getty Images

The silk and velvet dress featured a Victorian-esque pattern on the long-sleeved design. She completed the look with a pair of heels by Gianvito Rossi.

In February, the duchess wore an ethereal caped gown by Alexander McQueen.

caption Middleton’s dress featured a sheer cape overlay. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson said this look from a state dinner in Oslo, Norway, was “incredibly elegant” in an interview with INSIDER about his favorite moments of the year.

As her tour of Norway came to an end, she showed off her knack for winter style.

caption Middleton knows up to bundle up with style. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The duchess was in a light-blue coat by Catherine Walker and accessorized with the £225 ($284.68 USD) brown Sumac hat by Lacorine. She also opted for a pair of £475 ($600.99 USD) brown boots by Stuart Weitzman’s collaboration with Russell & Bromley.

For the BAFTAs in February, she wore a dark-green gown by Jenny Packham.

Many attendees of the award show wore black in support of the Time’s Up campaign against sexual harassment, but Middleton was one of the few to opt for a different color.

She did, however, wear a black velvet sash tied around her waist.

She turned to Erdem again for the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception in February.

The lace dress featured a floral black-and-white pattern, which she paired with black cutout heels by Prada.

She went for a colorful floral print while visiting the National Portrait Gallery in late February.

caption Middleton went for lots of bold patterns this year. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Her Orla Kiely dress had touched of velvet trim on its long-sleeved, high-neck design. She paired it with suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi.

Middleton opted for a minty shade of green for an appearance in March.

The springy ensemble was designed by one of the duchess’ favorite designers, Jenny Packham. She wore the outfit to an event at the Royal Society of Medicine in March, and paired it with her $675 beige suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and a beige clutch by Loeffler Randall.

She then ditched her usual dresses for a pair of black pants while visiting SportsAid in March.

caption The duchess opted for black pants during this appearance. source Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

She wore a new $165 floral blouse by Hobbs London with a cream-colored £620 coat by Goat on top and a pair of Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Middleton posed for photos after giving birth to Prince Louis in April wearing a bold red dress.

caption The duchess wore a bold shade of red. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Jenny Packham design featured white lace detailing at the collar. She also once again wore her suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

In May, Middleton attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in a cream coat dress.

Middleton has been spotted wearing this style by Alexander McQueen before. Many believed that she chose to re-wear a previous outfit so as not to take attention away from Markle on her big day.

Middleton then made a rare appearance during her maternity leave for day 12 of Wimbledon in July.

caption Markle was at Middleton’s side to watch the tennis match. source Clive Mason/Getty Images

She wore a white bespoke dress by Jenny Packham with a black dotted design and carried a $1,695 bag by Dolce & Gabbana.

She returned for day 13 in one of her brightest looks of the year.

caption She carried the Dolce & Gabbana handbag she carried the day before. source Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

She wore a bright yellow dress by Dolce & Gabbana with ruffled sleeves.

Middleton made her official return from royal maternity leave in October wearing some old favorites.

caption Middleton shopped her own closet. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The duchess visited the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden wearing a pair of $50 Zara jeans she has been spotted in several times before. She also wore a pair of brown boots by Penelope Chilvers that she has pulled out of her wardrobe a number of times.

Middleton turned to Erdem again for the opening of the V&A Photography Centre in October.

caption This was Middleton’s first new dress since returning from maternity leave. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The $1,940 plaid tweed dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. Middleton added a maroon belt and matching velvet heels for a pop of color.

The duchess opted for a bold shade of fuchsia while attending Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding in October.

She paired the Alexander McQueen design with a matching fascinator by Philip Treacy.

The duchess looked like a real-life Disney princess when she stepped out in this mermaid-style dress.

She attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in late October wearing the pale blue gown by Alexander McQueen, which she paired with Princess Diana‘s Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.

She then gave her elegant gowns a break for a chic blazer at the end of October.

caption The duchess opted for a mostly dark ensemble. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Middleton wore a grey checked blazer by Canadian brand Smythe with black skinny jeans and a matching turtleneck. She added a pair of £295 ($373.76) black boots by Aquatalia for Russell & Bromley to keep with the mostly black color scheme.

The duchess then got into the holiday spirit with a festive plaid skirt in early December.

caption Middleton seemed to be in the holiday spirit. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

She attended a Christmas party for Royal Air Force families at Kensington Palace wearing a $1,112 red tartan plaid skirt by Emilia Wickstead that had a festive vibe. She also wore a £209 ($266.55 USD) black cropped cashmere cardigan by Brora.

She had yet another Cinderella moment for the Queen’s Annual Diplomatic Reception in December.

Middleton wore a pale blue Jenny Packham gown that was adorned with crystal and sequin embellishments. She also wore the Royal Family Orden pin on her left shoulder.

Middleton continued her streak of festive ensembles with a green polka dot dress.

caption Middleton went for another festive yet chic outfit. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She visited Evelina London Children’s Hospital in December wearing a $645 silk dress by L.K. Bennett. Middleton added some dark $695 suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi to complete the look.

