12 brands that Kate Middleton can’t stop wearing

caption Kate Middleton chose a custom design by Alexander McQueen’s creative director, Sarah Burton for her wedding. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has been a style icon for the better part of the last decade.

The Duchess of Cambridge has become known for her classic, polished style choices.

A fan of mixing couture with mall brands, Middleton always keeps royal fashion fans guessing.

From Zara to Erdem, these are the 12 brands that she can’t stop wearing.

She chooses L.K. Bennett for dresses, shoes, and accessories.

caption Kate Middleton wore a $645 silk dress by L.K. Bennett to visit the Evelina London Children’s Hospital. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

One of Middleton’s most-beloved wardrobe item seems to be her L.K. Bennett Sledge pumps, a nude pump with a platform heel that style blog Kate Middleton Style noted she wore regularly for several years.

She also seems to love the British brand’s other shoes and accessories, including coats and clutches, as well as their dresses, one of which she wore while visiting Evelina London Children’s Hospital in December of 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge seems to love Erdem’s romantic florals and plaid prints.

caption For her appearance at the opening of the V&A Photography Centre at the Victoria and Albert Museum, Middleton wore a plaid Erdem dress. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When she wants to make a bold statement, Middleton often opts for designs by Canadian and Turkish designer Erdem Moralıoğlu, whose brand has outfitted the mom-of-three at least five times.

Kate Middleton Style points out that she has worn Erdem twice for public events in Canada, where Moralıoğlu was born, and for various public appearances during pregnancy as well as at her first appearance after her maternity leave.

Whether she’s opting for a classic tweed dress or a romantic floral look, Erdem has become one of Middleton’s go-to brands over the years.

You might spot her in fast-fashion favorite Zara for casual or active outings.

caption Kate Middleton visited Farms for City Children in May 2017. source Getty/Pool

Just because Middleton has access to luxury brands and designers doesn’t mean she doesn’t wear mall brands. Middleton often opts for Zara during casual outings, favoring the brand’s jeans, blazers, sundresses, and jewelry.

She’s worn two blazers by the brand for public appearances, one in white and another similar style in navy, and brown-skinny jeans, in recent years.

One of her most famous looks, the Zara blue-pleated dress, was dubbed the “honeymoon dress” because Middleton wore it the day after her wedding as she and Prince William departed Buckingham Palace for a weekend getaway.

She wore a white dress by Reiss for her official engagement photos and quickly became a style icon.

caption A Reiss employee holds a dress similar to the one worn by Kate Middleton in her official engagement photographs with Prince William, at a store in central London, on February 3, 2011. Reiss said that the dress had sold out online and that it would be going into US stores and some other internationals shortly. source CARL COURT / Stringer

Perhaps one of Middleton’s best outfits was the elegant-white frock by the high-street brand that she chose for her official engagement portraits with Prince William.

She wore Reiss again to meet the Obamas in 2011 and the classic nude dress promptly sold out online, proving the power of Middleton on style trends.

Middleton appears to love a Mulberry coat.

caption Kate Middleton has worn her pink Mulberry coat more than once. source Getty Images

Over the years, the Duchess has become known for her coats.

One of her favorite brands, Mulberry, has designed coats for two of her public outings – she wore a light-blue coat for an appearance in 2016, and a hot-pink double-breasted style in 2018 during her pregnancy with Prince Louis.

She’s worn designs by Alexander McQueen for many major moments in her life.

The Duchess of Cambridge has honored the late designer by wearing outfits from his namesake brand for some of the most-important moments in her life, including at her 2011 nuptials and her sister Pippa’s wedding in 2017.

Aside from her own wedding and her sister’s wedding, Middleton has donned Alexander McQueen designs several other times, including wearing McQueen dresses for all three of her children’s christenings.

She also wore dresses by the brand to both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s and Princess Eugenie’s nuptials in 2018, and that’s not counting the numerous other times she’s chosen McQueen frocks for royal appearances.

Emilia Wickstead designs have been a go-to for Middleton for a long time.

caption Kate Middleton wore the same Emilia Wickstead coat more than once. source Getty/Chris Jackson, Ben Pruchnie

Middleton has remained fiercely loyal to several brands, including British ready-to-wear label Emilia Wickstead. She’s worn designs by Wickstead multiple times, like the festive-green coat dress she donned on St. Patrick’s Day in both 2012 and 2013, the pleated-pink dress she wore for two events within days of each other in 2012, and the structured-lavender dress she wore in 2017 and 2018.

One of Princess Diana’s go-to fashion houses is also one of Middleton’s favorites.

caption Kate Middleton wore a green Catherine Walker dress during a visit to Australia’s Parliament House. source Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge often pays subtle homage to her late mother-in-law’s classic celebrated style, such as choosing designs by Princess Diana’s couturier, Catherine Walker.

Middleton has worn coats, coat-dresses, skirt-suits, and dresses by the late designer in nearly every year of her royal life, including a powder-blue coat-dress for Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday party in 2018, a festive royal-green coat-dress for St. Patrick’s Day in 2017, a vibrant-red dress for a royal engagement in 2016, and many more.

Middleton frequently wears designs by American brand Kate Spade.

caption Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge departs after a visit to The Foundling Museum on November 28, 2017 in London, England. source Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor

Catherine Walker isn’t the only brand with her namesake that the Duchess loves; She’s often been spotted wearing jewelry and dresses by Kate Spade’s eponymous brand, too.

Middleton has worn Kate Spade dresses at least twice – in 2016 for events in support of World Mental Health Day and in 2017 for an event right after Prince Harry announced his engagement to Markle.

Temperley London is another go-to brand for the Duchess.

caption Kate Middleton wore an icy-blue Temperley London dress during the 2012 Diamond Jubilee tour. source Getty Images

Over the course of her life as a royal, Middleton has worn few brands as often as Temperley London. She first chose a dress by the brand for her first public appearance after announcing her engagement to Prince William in December 2010.

Since then, she’s worn Temperley blouses, coats, scarves, and dresses in varying colors, prints, and cuts, proving her loyalty to the female-owned British brand.

Diane von Furstenberg’s wrap dress sold out after Middleton wore it, and she’s been loyal to the brand ever since.

caption Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge pose at Echo Point in the Blue Moutains on April 17, 2014 in Katoomba, Australia. source Samir Hussein / Contributor

Back in 2014, the Duchess donned a blue, printed Diane Von Furstenberg (DVF) wrap dress for an outing in Australia, causing the dress to sell out online.

She’d worn DVF designs in the past, including this emerald-green dress in 2011, an outfit which she repeated within days, and even wore the same dress that Markle wore five years prior in 2017.

Middleton wore Jenny Packham dresses for all three of her baby reveal moments.

caption Kate Middleton wore a Jenny Packham dress at a state dinner in Wellington, New Zealand. source Getty Images

The Duchess seems to enjoy Packham’s designs so much, she wore her creations upon revealing all three of her children to the public in 2013, 2015, and 2018, respectively.

She’s also worn luxe-formal gowns from the designer, like the blue frock she chose in 2012 and again in 2018. She’s worn at least three blue gowns by the brand, including two embellished gowns in both 2017 and 2018 for formal affairs.