Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa gave birth to a baby boy — here’s what their family tree looks like now

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday.

The birth of Pippa and Matthews’ son adds another member to the Middletons’ growing family tree.

Kate Middleton and Pippa’s family includes their younger brother, James, who works as a tour guide at Matthews’ father’s hotel.

The Middleton family tree wouldn’t be complete without Kate, Pippa, and James’ parents, Michael and Carole.

Michael and Carole own an online party supplies company called Party Pieces, which is worth an estimated £30 million (about $39.5 million USD).

On Monday, Pippa gave birth to a baby boy at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, the same place her older sister, Kate, gave birth to Prince Louis in April.

According to Rebecca English, the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent, the couple’s child was born at 1:58 p.m. (8:58 a.m. EST) and weighed 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

George, Charlotte and Louis have a new cousin! James and Pippa Matthews (Middleton) have had a baby boy.

He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz.

Everyone is delighted and Mother and baby are doing well. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 16, 2018

The birth of Pippa and Matthews’ son adds another member to the Middletons’ growing family tree, which includes Pippa and Kate’s younger brother, James.

The youngest Middleton is perhaps best known for heading a personalized marshmallow company called Boomf. According to the Daily Mail, James recently started a new job as a tour guide at the Glen Affric Lodge near Loch Ness in Scotland.

The hotel is owned by David Matthews, the father of Pippa’s husband, James Matthews, who works as a hedge fund manager.

Pippa and Matthews have yet to reveal their son's name.

Of course, the Middleton family tree wouldn’t be complete without Kate, Pippa, and James’ parents, Michael and Carole.

According to Town & Country, Carole met Michael, a flight dispatcher, while working as a flight attendant for British Airways.

The couple, who married in June 1980, now own an online party supplies company called Party Pieces, which is worth an estimated £30 million (about $39.5 million USD), according to Money magazine.

William and Kate’s three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – can now also look forward to having another cousin to play with.

