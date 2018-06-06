Kate Spade’s fashion brand’s final major ad campaign before her death was called ‘Where Is Kate?’ and featured a detective played by her husband searching for the fleeing designer

- source
- Frances Valentine
- Kate Spade’s fashion brand, Frances Valentine, ran a marketing campaign called “Where Is Kate?” earlier in 2018.
- In the advertisement – which was written by and stars Spade’s husband and business partner, Andy Spade – a detective tracks Kate Spade (who is played by an actress) as she attempts to flee.
- The “Where Is Kate?” campaign would be the last Frances Valentine campaign before Spade’s death earlier this week.
The final ad campaign for Frances Valentine to run prior to co-founder Kate Spade’s death on Tuesday carries an extremely eerie message when watched today.
In February, Frances Valentine – a handbag-and-shoe brand founded by Spade and her husband, Andy, in 2015 – launched an ad campaign called “Where Is Kate?”
Andy Spade wrote, starred in, and served as the executive producer for the advertisement.
The advertisement shows an actress dressed as Kate Spade, down to her signature hairstyle and iconic fashion, fleeing from a detective played by Spade’s husband and business partner, Andy Spade. Set to jaunty music, the detective tracks “Spade” as she runs from a home to a pool and then to the beach.
- source
- Frances Valentine
The final shot shows the detective chasing down a Frances Valentine bag as it blows away on the beach. As the sun sets, he dives towards the bag – but both the purse and Spade prove elusive to the detective in the video.
The campaign was apparently intended to highlight the fact that Kate Spade was the designer behind Frances Valentine.
Kate Spade sold her better-known, namesake brand to Neiman Marcus in 2006 and launched Frances Valentine nine years later. She also changed her name to Kate Valentine.
Frances Valentine has deleted the “Where Is Kate?” campaign from its website and blog. However, video and social media marketing around the campaign are still up on social media. The brand did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
We absolutely love seeing everyone style their FV accessories. So much so that we want to see more! – Post a photo of your FV style and tag #wearfv @fvalentineny for a chance to win one of our limited edition “Where is Kate?” totes! . . . . . . #francesvalentineny #shopfrancesvalentine #shopfv #katevalentinespade #whereiskate #giveaway
#BTS with @andyspade getting into character for #whereiskate! pic.twitter.com/V34tMvDh3B
— Frances Valentine (@FValentineNY) March 2, 2018
Watch the “Where Is Kate?” campaign here:
Remembering Kate Spade:
- Kate Spade’s fashion line is selling out after the designer’s death
- ‘You don’t know me but I know you’: After Kate Spade’s death, people are sharing how the designer touched their lives through fashion
- Kate Spade shared how she wanted to be remembered in a 2002 interview
- Kate Spade was totally detached from her namesake brand
- Kate Spade leaves behind her husband and business partner. Here’s what we know about their relationship.
- Kate Spade’s fans are reacting to her apparent suicide with reminders about mental health
- Celebrities and fashion industry figures are reacting to Kate Spade’s apparent suicide