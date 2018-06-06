Kate Spade’s fashion brand’s final major ad campaign before her death was called ‘Where Is Kate?’ and featured a detective played by her husband searching for the fleeing designer

caption Frances Valentine’s “Where Is Kate?” campaign. source Frances Valentine

Kate Spade’s fashion brand, Frances Valentine, ran a marketing campaign called “Where Is Kate?” earlier in 2018.

In the advertisement – which was written by and stars Spade’s husband and business partner, Andy Spade – a detective tracks Kate Spade (who is played by an actress) as she attempts to flee.

The “Where Is Kate?” campaign would be the last Frances Valentine campaign before Spade’s death earlier this week.

In February, Frances Valentine – a handbag-and-shoe brand founded by Spade and her husband, Andy, in 2015 – launched an ad campaign called “Where Is Kate?”

Andy Spade wrote, starred in, and served as the executive producer for the advertisement.

caption The actress playing Kate Spade in Frances Valentine’s “Where Is Kate?” campaign. source Frances Valentine

The final shot shows the detective chasing down a Frances Valentine bag as it blows away on the beach. As the sun sets, he dives towards the bag – but both the purse and Spade prove elusive to the detective in the video.

The campaign was apparently intended to highlight the fact that Kate Spade was the designer behind Frances Valentine.

Kate Spade sold her better-known, namesake brand to Neiman Marcus in 2006 and launched Frances Valentine nine years later. She also changed her name to Kate Valentine.

Frances Valentine has deleted the “Where Is Kate?” campaign from its website and blog. However, video and social media marketing around the campaign are still up on social media. The brand did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Watch the “Where Is Kate?” campaign here:

