Kate Spade’s death was suicide by hanging, New York’s medical examiner has confirmed

The New York City Medical Examiner confirmed on Thursday that Kate Spade’s death was a suicide.

The cause of death was suicide by hanging.

55-year-old fashion designer Spade was found dead in her Park Avenue home on Tuesday.

Kate Spade’s cause of death was suicide by hanging, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday.

Spade’s body was found by a cleaner in the bedroom of her Park Avenue home on Tuesday.

Spade was 55, and is survived by her husband, Andy, her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, and her brother-in-law, actor David Spade.

Police have said that Spade left a note behind that pointed to suicide.

TMZ reported that the contents of the note said: “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!”

Spade had “suffered from depression and anxiety for many years,” according to a statement Andy Spade released to The New York Times on Wednesday, also confirming the couple had been living separately for 10 months.

She launched her business, Kate Spade New York, which sells handbags, shoes, and accessories, with Andy in 1993.

It currently has more than 315 stores globally, including more than 140 in the US, although the couple sold their shares to Neiman Marcus for an undisclosed amount in 2006.

Liz Claiborne then bought the company shortly afterward for a reported $124 million, before it was acquired by Coach $2.4 billion last year.

Spade’s father, Frank Brosnahan, told the Kansas City Star that he spoke with his late daughter the night before she was found dead.

He added that Spade would be “delighted” if she knew her death inspired a national discussion that might help people struggling with mental illness.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.

Remembering Kate Spade: