Kate Spade’s husband says that the couple had been living separately for 10 months and that she had been seeking treatment for depression and anxiety for 5 years

caption Andy and Kate Spade were married for 24 years. source Getty/Theo Wargo

Andy Spade, Kate Spade’s business partner and husband of 24 years, revealed that the late fashion designed “suffered from depression and anxiety for many years” in a statement to The New York Times on Wednesday.

Spade also revealed that he and his wife had been living separately for the last 10 months.

While media outlets have reported that Kate Spade left a suicide note addressed to her 13-year-old daughter, Spade said he has yet to see such a note and is “appalled” that it has been shared with the media.

“She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives,” Spade said in a statement to The New York Times. “We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock.”

Kate Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide on Tuesday morning in her New York City apartment. The designer was “actively seeking help for depression and anxiety over the last 5 years,” Spade said.

Spade, who married Kate Spade in 1994, also said in the statement that the couple had been living separately for the last 10 months. According to Spade, the pair continued to live within a few blocks of each other and spoke every day. Their 13-year old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, was living with both parents.

“Our daughter was our priority,” Spade said. “We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break.”

Spade also referenced media reports of a suicide note that had been reportedly left by his late wife. The New York Post and TMZ published articles citing law-enforcement sources on Tuesday, saying the note was addressed to the couple’s daughter. TMZ reported that the note said: “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!”

“I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media,” Spade said in the statement.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.

