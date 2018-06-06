Kate Spade’s husband says in heartbreaking statement that he is ‘appalled’ that his wife’s suicide note to their 13-year-old daughter has been ‘heartlessly shared’

- source
- Kate Spade’s husband, Andy Spade, spoke out against reports about the late designer’s suicide note on Wednesday.
- “I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media,” Spade said in a statement to The New York Times.
- The New York Post and TMZ reported that Kate Spade left a suicide note addressed to her daughter, telling her not to blame herself for her mother’s death.
Kate Spade’s husband, Andy Spade, has spoken out against media reports about the late designer’s suicide note.
The designer, 55, was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday. Later in the day, The New York Post and TMZ published articles, citing law-enforcement sources, reporting that Kate Spade had left a suicide note addressed to the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.
TMZ reported that the note said: “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!”
In a statement to The New York Times on Wednesday, Andy Spade, the late designer’s husband and business partner, seemed to lay blame on law-enforcement sources for sharing the note’s contents.
“I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media,” Spade said.
“My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother,” the statement continued. “Kate loved Bea so very much.”
Spade also revealed in the statement that his wife suffered from depression and anxiety, as well as the fact that the pair had been living separately for the last 10 months. The couple had been married for 24 years.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.
