‘You don’t know me but I know you’: After Kate Spade’s death, people are sharing how the designer touched their lives through fashion

On Tuesday, the fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment in New York in an apparent suicide.

Spade was a hugely influential figure in the fashion industry. Her namesake business, Kate Spade New York, has more than 315 stores globally, including more than 140 in the US.

People on social media are sharing how Spade’s designs touched their lives over the years. Known for iconic bags and classic pieces, the Kate Spade brand is instantly recognizable and nostalgic for many.

“It seems trivial and silly but Kate Spade was a huge part of my coming of age, a preppy security blanket during my least secure time,” one person wrote in a caption on a high-school photo on Instagram. “I even had a pencil case. I’m shocked to hear of her tragic passing today, she was clearly in unbearable pain.”

“You don’t know me but I know you,” says another caption on a photo of a Kate Spade bag. “You brought a simplicity and peace to my life through clean lines and high contrast. Your happy polka dots and florals have always helped me find clarity among the chaos. It’s what you stood for and it helped me find myself.”

Chelsea Clinton tweeted: “My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.”

For many, Kate Spade brings back memories of years past

RIP Kate Spade. I pressured my parents to save up and buy one of your bags in 8th grade because everyone had to have one — The Sam Bag, but in slate grey. My goth JAP era wishes you peace. My current one knows you have it. If you're going through something, call: 1-800-273-8255 pic.twitter.com/iWWb64MMpo — the last glitter???? (@thelastglitter) June 5, 2018

This Kate Spade purse was one of the first “nice” things I ever owned and was a staple of all my bar/bat mitzvah outfits. A classic pic.twitter.com/wkNdwP5igu — Emily Cohn (@emily_cohn) June 5, 2018

I remember saving up for my first Kate Spade bag in my very early 20s and when I finally got it and removed it from the dust bag, I felt invincible and accomplished. Rest in peace. — Vivian Lee (@vivianwmlee) June 5, 2018

Spade’s designs were hugely influential for many

Kate Spade really defined what it meant to look and feel "Adult" for a certain group of women. — (BΔK)endra James (@KendraJames_) June 5, 2018

I was so thrilled when I got my first Kate Spade bag – the only line that really seemed to "get" the feeling of being quirky and polished and girly (and blissfully not "designer-y"/avant-garde) all at once. Is it strange to be so sad about a person I've never met? — Amanda Prahl (@amanda_prahl) June 5, 2018

I imagine many women like me feel a part of themselves has died today. Thank you, Kate Spade, for recognizing the power of our purse. https://t.co/yLmASmTp5v — S. Mitra Kalita (@mitrakalita) June 5, 2018

People took the opportunity to thank the designer for the work she did

Dear Kate Spade. This writer thanks you for all of the beautiful bags you brought into this world. pic.twitter.com/ZTO86Sx0ao — Jill Grunenwald (@Jill_Grun) June 5, 2018

Dozens of people who never met Spade paid tribute to the designer’s impact on their lives

I saved my money & waited for a big sale to buy a #katespade bag. It is still one of my favorite purchases ever. She is gone WAY to soon. If you or someone you know needs help or assistance, call 1-800-273-8255. Tell someone. We got you! pic.twitter.com/n2xda4OXQH — Emilie Lorditch (@EmilieLorditch) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade gave weirdos, like me, a bag that made matched their quirky personality. pic.twitter.com/0NXVqxBGIk — Baylee Raya (@rayadarling45) June 5, 2018

Just hearing the Kate Spade news, and am broken-hearted. Her bags are a special thing my dad gets for me and my stepsister (and we have a Kate Spade shower curtain back home because I'm the New Yorker). Her products have always been so sentimental to me. Terribly sad. — Jeva Lange (@Jee_vuh) June 5, 2018

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.