Supermodel Kate Upton rails against ‘dumb misogynist comments’ after weighing in on World Series controversy

caption The supermodel railed against the “dumb misogynist comments” she regularly endures after publicly commenting on happenings in the world of sports. source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kate Upton loves sports and she’s not sorry about it.

The supermodel – who married Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander in 2017 – railed against the “dumb misogynist comments” she regularly endures after publicly commenting on happenings in the world of sports.

Upton most recently weighed in on the controversial interference call from Game 6 of the World Series, when Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner was called out after a wild throw to first base hit Turner as he ran through the bag.

The play, which put the Nationals’ entire season in jeopardy, had the baseball world up in arms because Turner seemingly only collided with Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel because the third baseman’s throw took his glove into the runner’s path.

Here's the biggest problem with that call: If Brad Peacock doesn't make a bad throw to first base, Yuli Gurriel isn't stretched into the baseline. If he's not stretched into the baseline, Trea Turner doesn't run into him. So … you penalize Turner for a crap Peacock throw? Huh? — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 30, 2019

Ever loyal to her husband and his American League champion squad, Upton argued that Turner “wasn’t within the base path” and tweeted in favor of the call.

He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long… pic.twitter.com/SzUJTA4L70 — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 30, 2019

Many Twitter users commenting on Upton’s post were quick to disagree with her, and some resorted to using sexist, derogatory language to challenge her stance.

The following day, the 2012, 2013, and 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model logged back onto Twitter to slam “all of the dumb misogynist comments” she receives after weighing in on sports.

“It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality,” Upton added. “It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist“

I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments. It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 30, 2019

Though the controversial call stood in the Astros’ favor after a considerable review, Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon crushed a two-run homer into the left-field bleachers to stretch Washington’s lead to 5-2 and force the series to a winner-take-all Game 7.

The Nationals went on to win in Wednesday night’s thriller, securing the franchise’s first World Series title despite losing six-time MLB All-Star Bryce Harper during the 2018-19 offseason.