Katherine Schwarzenegger changed into a second silk gown for her wedding reception with Chris Pratt

caption Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt wore custom designs by Giorgio Armani for their wedding. source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt were married Saturday in an intimate wedding in Montecito, California.

John & Joseph Photography Inc. shared two newly-released photos of the couple’s custom Armani outfits with INSIDER.

The new photos reveal a closer look at the flowing train on her sleeveless wedding gown, as well as the veil she borrowed from her mother, Maria Shriver.

Schwarzenegger later changed into a silk satin gown for the reception.

On Saturday, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt shared the news that they had an “intimate” wedding in Montecito, California.

The couple celebrated by sharing a photo with their followers on Instagram. The photographers, John & Joseph Photography Inc., shared two newly released images taken on the wedding day with INSIDER.

The first photo shows a look at the intricate lace detailing on Schwarzenegger’s flowing train. You can also see a better look at her tulle veil, which the New York Post reports is the same one her mother Maria Shriver wore during her wedding in 1986. Pratt was at her side in a made-to-measure dark-blue suit.

caption Her veil was her “something borrowed.” source John & Joseph Photography Inc.

The photographers also shared a look at Schwarzenegger’s reception dress: an ivory silk satin gown with dramatic draped sleeves.

caption She later changed into a silk satin reception dress. source John & Joseph Photography Inc.

Armani shared the two new photos on Instagram, alongside Giorgio Armani’s original sketches for each design, including some of the dresses worn by Schwarzenegger’s bridal party.

The couple described the ceremony held at San Ysidro Ranch as “intimate, moving and emotional” in each of their Instagram posts.

caption The couple previously shared this photo on Instagram. source John & Joseph Photography Inc.

