The engagement ring Chris Pratt gave Katherine Schwarzenegger is worth at least $350,000, according to a diamond expert

caption Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt. source Frederick M. Brown and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged.

The celebrity couple announced their betrothal in an Instagram post on Monday.

In the photo, Schwarzenegger could be seen wearing a stunning engagement ring beset with an enormous diamond.

A diamond expert told INSIDER that the diamond weighs at least five carats and estimated its value to be between $350,000-$400,000.

Other experts said the value could even be as high as $750,000 if the diamond exceeded five carats.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced their engagement this week – and her sparkling ring has the diamond world buzzing.

Pratt announced his betrothal to Schwarzenegger with a touching Instagram post on Monday.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt captioned an Instagram post of the pair kissing.

In the post, Schwarzenegger can be seen wearing a stunning engagement ring beset with an enormous diamond.

In a note sent to INSIDER, Josh Marion – VP at high-end jewelry brand Ritani and a diamond expert with 20 years of expertise – said that the ring was worth at least $350,000.

“Ms. Schwarzenegger’s engagement ring appears to be an oval-shaped diamond that weighs at least five carats that is set in a petite platinum setting to maximize the sparkle of this stunning diamond,” Marion wrote.

“The color and clarity on this diamond are both very high making this exceptional diamond to appraise for at least $350,000 to $400,000.”

Marion’s estimation is supported by other experts, too.

“At a quality befitting a Guardian of the Galaxy, we’re easily talking about several hundred thousand dollars,” Michael Fried, CEO of Diamond Pro, told Money magazine.

“The workmanship on this ring is fantastic,” added Benjamin Khordipour of New York-based Estate Diamond Jewelry. “The mounting was hand-crafted for the center diamond.”

The ring could be worth even more if the diamond exceeds five carats. Experts from James Allen jewelry told Refinery 29 that the ring could be worth up to $750,000.

To sum up, what we’re looking at is a very high-quality band and mounting, which was tailored specifically for a very sizeable rock indeed.

Pratt has had a lucrative career since rising from sitcom “Parks and Recreation” to the upper echelons of Hollywood’s leading men and women. Forbes reported in 2016 that the actor had raked in $26 million that year from his role in “Passengers” and a favorable deal in “Guardians of the Galaxy 2.”

Meanwhile, Katherine is one of five Schwarzenegger children – the father of whom, Arnold, is estimated to be worth around $300 million, according to Bankrate.

It doesn’t sound like the couple are struggling for cash, at any rate.