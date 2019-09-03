Katherine Schwarzenegger shut down a troll who suggested that for a Kennedy, she doesn’t ‘do stuff for society’

caption Katherine Schwarzenegger is an author and daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Biossance

Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, gracefully responded to a comment that suggested she doesn’t “do stuff for society” on one of her Instagram posts.

“Remember when the Kennedys used to, like, do stuff for society?” the commenter wrote underneath Schwarzenegger’s glam photos.

Schwarzenegger, granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sargent Shriver, then replied that she just submitted the “final draft” for her fourth book and was on her way to do an interview “on behalf of shelter animals.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Katherine Schwarzenegger gracefully shut down a comment on her recent photo that suggested she doesn’t “do stuff for society.”

Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of movie star and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, shared a series of glam photos of herself on her Instagram showing off her hair and makeup. Then, someone left a rude comment on her post.

“Remember when the Kennedys used to, like, do stuff for society? This one just posts extremely polished selfies that try too hard and look like they take hours to put together and talks about makeup. I guess ya gotta #stayrelevant,” the Instagram user wrote.

The 29-year-old, who’s the granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sargent Shriver, replied to that comment with a few things she’s doing for society.

“Took the above picture after submitting my final draft of my fourth book (coming soon) and on my way to doing an interview on behalf of shelter animals (my cause of choice) god bless,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

Read more: 6 things to know about writer Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold’s daughter who just married Chris Pratt

Schwarzenegger is also a lifestyle blogger and recently married “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Chris Pratt. He also left a comment under her photo.

“So gorgeous!” Pratt wrote.