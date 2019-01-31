Kathy Bates lost 60 pounds and her ‘trick’ to the weight loss is surprisingly simple

caption Kathy Bates revealed that she lost almost 60 pounds. source John Shearer/WireImage and Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images

Actress Kathy Bates recently revealed to Us Weekly that she lost 60 pounds, and credited mindfulness to her change in physique.

Bates, who is a survivor of ovarian cancer and breast cancer, developed lymphedema (a condition that causes swelling in the arms and legs due to a collection of fluid) after undergoing a double mastectomy in 2012.

In addition to mindful eating and recognizing “when to push my plate away,” Bates has avoided unhealthy foods and beverages.

“I would say you have to be really patient,” Bates told Us Weekly. “I don’t like the word willpower, but I like the word determination.”

Actress Kathy Bates recently lost approximately 60 pounds, and she revealed how she did it.

The “American Horror Story” star underwent a double mastectomy in 2012 following her breast cancer diagnosis. Afterward, Bates revealed that she was diagnosed with lymphedema, a condition that causes swelling in the arms and legs due to a collection of fluid.

To shed pounds, the Oscar-winning actress focused on mindful eating and staying away from unhealthy foods and drinks.

“Mindfulness, just knowing when to push my plate away,” Bates told Us Weekly while in attendance at WebMD’s Health Heroes event in New York City on January 15.

Bates went on to say that her niece informed her of a signal that the body creates to indicate that a person has digested a sufficient amount of food.

“At some point when you’re eating, you have this involuntary sigh and that’s really your brain and your stomach communicating that you’ve had enough,” Bates said. “The trick is to pay attention to that and push your plate away.”

caption Kathy Bates received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. source David Livingston/Getty Images

The 70-year-old actress, who’s a spokesperson for the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) and also an ovarian cancer survivor, added that “it took a few years” before she was able to see results.

“I would say you have to be really patient,” Bates told Us Weekly. “I don’t like the word willpower, but I like the word determination.”

As a result of her lifestyle adjustments, Bates feels “like a completely different person. “I have never been in such good health,” she said. “I just had a physical. I’m doing great. I feel like a completely different person. I can move, I can walk. I just wish I had done it years ago.” Since revealing her lymphedema diagnosis, Bates has spoken out about her experience. In 2018, she told AOL that she wore custom-fitted compression sleeves on her arms to prevent irritation.

“When I get on a plane, I have to wear my compression sleeves, I can’t lift heavy things, I can’t go into hot water because putting heat on it makes it swell, but cold isn’t good because it constricts everything,” Bates said. “I wear my sleeves when I’m doing any kind of work around the house or any kind of exercise. Salt also makes it worse, and alcohol makes it worse, too. But I want to emphasize that I’m one of the lucky ones.”

