Kathy Griffin calls Trump a liar and says she’s in a coronavirus isolation ward after showing ‘unbearably painful’ symptoms

caption Kathy Griffin posted to her Instagram about the effects of the coronavirus. source @kathygriffin Instagram/Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Kathy Griffin said that she is in a coronavirus isolation ward following “unbearably painful symptoms.”

The comedian posted photos of the ward, and herself in an oxygen mask, on her Instagram.

In the same post, she included a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he claimed the USA is doing more testing than any other nation.

In her caption, Griffin called Trump a liar and wrote: “The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions.”

Kathy Griffin said she is in a coronavirus isolation ward in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The comedian said that she had been transferred to the isolation ward after experiencing “unbearably painful symptoms.”

Griffin posted a photo to her Instagram showing the isolation ward, as well as a selfie of her in an oxygen mask accompanied by a tweet from President Donald Trump. The tweet in question read:

“Just reported that the United States has done far more “testing” than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job!”

In the caption of her Instagram post, Griffin addressed Trump’s tweet:

“He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions.”