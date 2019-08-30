- source
- Splash News
- Katie Holmes was recently photographed in New York City wearing a $520 cashmere bralette and matching cashmere cardigan priced at $1,540, both designed by Khaite.
- People online went wild over the look and praised the Holmes’ style.
Katie Holmes is living her most luxurious life in a $520 cashmere bralette, and people are here for it.
The 40-year-old actress stepped out in New York City’s Soho area on Tuesday with daughter Suri Cruise (from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise) and was photographed wearing a barley-colored bralette with a matching partly-buttoned cardigan (both designed by Khaite), oversized sunglasses, blue jeans, and black slip-on shoes.
Here’s a photo of Holmes in the $520 bra and $1,540 cardigan.
She was also photographed hailing a cab.
After fans saw the images of Holmes in the outfit, people on Twitter went wild over the look, especially the bralette.
I will be thinking about that Katie Holmes photo for weeks, if not MONTHS.
— Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) August 29, 2019
I saw Katie Holmes wearing a cashmere bra so I bought a cashmere bra
— sophy (subtitled in french) (@sophyish) August 29, 2019
That photo is HISTORICAL & CRITICAL for every modern fashion person!
— Mickey Boardman (@AskMrMickey) August 29, 2019
My fall mood board is just that picture of Katie Holmes casually but strategically flexing her $520 cashmere bra
— Mallory (@_malgal_) August 30, 2019
i saw katie holmes wearing a cashmere bra and cardigan so i bought a cashmere bra and cardigan
— emilie (@seeeemilieplay) August 30, 2019
I want that Katie Holmes cashmere bra pic to go straight to series
— Naomi Fry (@frynaomifry) August 30, 2019
katie holmes hailed a cab in a cashmere bra so i hailed a cab in a cashmere bra
— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) August 30, 2019
“Katie Holmes has cemented her status as a fashion icon,” Twitter user @ventiii wrote.
“Never wanted a cashmere bra and matching chunky cardigan more,” @ADanielleLife, tweeted.
Another person called the clothing choice “everything” and said, “Jamie WHO?” referencing Holmes’ and Jamie Foxx reportedly ending their low-key relationship recently.
The Khaite bralette and cardigan are part of the brand’s pre-fall 2019 collections. The Eda bralette, which currently has a waitlist for those interested in buying, is described as a “seamed, soft-cup” item comprised of “featherweight cashmere.” There’s also a matching Belinda short available for $500.
The v-neck Scarlet cardigan worn by Holmes includes two patch pockets and tortoiseshell buttons. Like the bralette, it’s also sold out.
According to a Khaite representative that spoke to The Cut, the Eda bra sold out within one hour of the brand posting a photo on Instagram. Moreover, Holmes personally purchased the bralette and cardigan herself and discovered Khaite through a stylist named Jeanne Yang.