caption Katie Holmes is living her most luxurious life. source Splash News

Katie Holmes is living her most luxurious life in a $520 cashmere bralette, and people are here for it.

The 40-year-old actress stepped out in New York City’s Soho area on Tuesday with daughter Suri Cruise (from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise) and was photographed wearing a barley-colored bralette with a matching partly-buttoned cardigan (both designed by Khaite), oversized sunglasses, blue jeans, and black slip-on shoes.

Here’s a photo of Holmes in the $520 bra and $1,540 cardigan.

caption Katie Holmes’ bralette and cardigan are worth a combined total of $2,060. source Splash News

She was also photographed hailing a cab.

caption Katie Holmes was photographed in New York. source Splash News

After fans saw the images of Holmes in the outfit, people on Twitter went wild over the look, especially the bralette.

I will be thinking about that Katie Holmes photo for weeks, if not MONTHS. — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) August 29, 2019

I saw Katie Holmes wearing a cashmere bra so I bought a cashmere bra — sophy (subtitled in french) (@sophyish) August 29, 2019

That photo is HISTORICAL & CRITICAL for every modern fashion person! — Mickey Boardman (@AskMrMickey) August 29, 2019

My fall mood board is just that picture of Katie Holmes casually but strategically flexing her $520 cashmere bra — Mallory (@_malgal_) August 30, 2019

i saw katie holmes wearing a cashmere bra and cardigan so i bought a cashmere bra and cardigan — emilie (@seeeemilieplay) August 30, 2019

I want that Katie Holmes cashmere bra pic to go straight to series — Naomi Fry (@frynaomifry) August 30, 2019

katie holmes hailed a cab in a cashmere bra so i hailed a cab in a cashmere bra — Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) August 30, 2019

“Katie Holmes has cemented her status as a fashion icon,” Twitter user @ventiii wrote.

“Never wanted a cashmere bra and matching chunky cardigan more,” @ADanielleLife, tweeted.

Another person called the clothing choice “everything” and said, “Jamie WHO?” referencing Holmes’ and Jamie Foxx reportedly ending their low-key relationship recently.

Read more: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx reportedly dated for 6 years before they split – here’s a timeline of their under-the-radar relationship

The Khaite bralette and cardigan are part of the brand’s pre-fall 2019 collections. The Eda bralette, which currently has a waitlist for those interested in buying, is described as a “seamed, soft-cup” item comprised of “featherweight cashmere.” There’s also a matching Belinda short available for $500.

The v-neck Scarlet cardigan worn by Holmes includes two patch pockets and tortoiseshell buttons. Like the bralette, it’s also sold out.

According to a Khaite representative that spoke to The Cut, the Eda bra sold out within one hour of the brand posting a photo on Instagram. Moreover, Holmes personally purchased the bralette and cardigan herself and discovered Khaite through a stylist named Jeanne Yang.