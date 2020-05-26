Katie Miller, Mike Pence’s spokeswoman and Stephen Miller’s wife, returns to work after negative coronavirus tests, announces she’s pregnant

caption The Millers were married back in February, and are now expecting their first child. source ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty Images

Katie Miller slipped an announcement that she is pregnant in a tweet declaring she is back to work after testing negative for COVID-19.

Miller is the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, and tested positive for the coronavirus during a spate of cases in the White House earlier this month that also included the president’s valet.

Miller, née Waldman, married White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller back in February.

“Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness,” Mrs. Miller tweeted.

Katie Miller, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence and wife of White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, made a double announcement Tuesday.

Miller tweeted that not only is she back at work after testing negative for the coronavirus, but she’s also expecting a child with Stephen.

Earlier this month, Miller tested positive for COVID-19, part of a spate of cases in the White House that also included the president’s valet.

Pence did not self-quarantine following Miller testing positive, but he was out of the public eye for several days.

At the end of her tweet on Tuesday announcing she was back at work and virus free, Miller slipped in a pregnancy announcement.

Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests. Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support. I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness — Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) May 26, 2020

“I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife. #TransitionToGreatness,” she tweeted.

Mrs. Miller, née Waldman, was married to Stephen back in February.

Mr. Miller is also President Trump’s lead speechwriter in addition to serving as a senior adviser, and is among the longest serving White House staffers after working on the 2016 campaign.