ESPN’s Katie Nolan snuck into LeBron James’ ESPYs after-party by posing as USWNT star Rose Lavelle

caption ESPN’s Katie Nolan claimed she was USWNT star Rose Lavelle. source Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images / Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Every year after the ESPYs, LeBron James hosts an “Uninterrupted” after-party that is “famously impossible to get into,” according to ESPN host Katie Nolan.

During this past week’s episode of her podcast “Sports?” Nolan told listeners that she wasn’t on the list to get in, but fellow ESPN reporters and close friends Dianna Russini and Cassidy Hubarth were both invited. However, Nolan said that just because someone is on the list, doesn’t mean they will always get in.

Nonetheless, Nolan tagged along with the Russini and Hubarth after the main ESPYs party to try her luck.

While the three were waiting in line to give their names, United States Women’s National Team breakout star Rose Lavelle was leaving, which worked in Nolan’s favor.

“The woman [at the door] has her little iPad with the list on it,” Nolan said. “Again, to reiterate: Cassidy and Dianna, on that list. Me, no, not at all. Never even sniffed it.”

Russini and Hubarth were both cleared to enter. Nolan was the last to have to give her name and was unsure what to say.

“Dianna goes, ‘It’s L-A-V … Rose, how do you spell your last name?'” Nolan said. She finished spelling Lavelle and to her shock, was cleared to enter.

“It was brilliant. It was absolutely brilliant,” Nolan said.

Nolan also shared during the episode that she had met Lavelle earlier that night and the two bonded over Lavelle’s tweets, particularly one about dogs and chocolate.

Life is great but It does suck that there’s no way for dogs to understand that the reason we’re not sharing our chocolate with them is actually out of love and not hate — Rose Lavelle (@roselavelle) May 22, 2019

Nolan even got introduced to James at the party by Hubarth. He hugged her hello and invited them into the VIP section. Once Russini joined them and ordered a vodka cranberry from James, he personally got drinks for all three.

“LeBron is super nice,” Nolan said. “My personal experience with LeBron James is that he’s a super nice guy.”

Nolan’s surreal experience couldn’t have happened without Lavelle. People even congratulated Nolan on her win thinking she was Lavelle.