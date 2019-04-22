Katy Perry channeled her inner Disney villain by dressing as Ursula on the red carpet

caption Katy Perry channeled her inner Disney villain. source JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Katy Perry has donned more than a few wild red-carpet looks in her career, but her outfit for the Disney-themed episode of “American Idol” on Sunday was one of her most extravagant outfits yet.

The singer arrived to the show in a costume inspired by “The Little Mermaid” villain, Ursula.

caption She wore a costume inspired by Ursula. source JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Perry’s crystal-covered ensemble featured Ursula’s swirling tentacles, which were attached with a wire at Perry’s hands.

caption The outfit’s tentacles were attached to her hands. source JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Perry paired the intricate outfit with a wig made to look like Ursula’s iconic hairstyle, as well as purple face paint and glittery eye shadow. She even added a shrimp cocktail to complete the impressive look.

caption She even added a shrimp cocktail. source JB Lacroix/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Perry has gotten into the Disney spirit, as she dressed up as Snow White for the show’s Disney episode in April 2018.

caption She went as Snow White for the show in April 2018. source Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

She also had a matching moment with Minnie Mouse when she wore a red polka-dot dress to the beloved character’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in January 2018.

caption She also channeled her inner Minnie Mouse. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

When it comes to Disney, it looks like Perry appreciates both the heroes and villains.

