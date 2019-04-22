Katy Perry channeled her inner Disney villain by dressing as Ursula on the red carpet

- source
- Katy Perry dressed up as “The Little Mermaid” villain Ursula for a Disney-themed night on “American Idol.”
- The singer wore an intricate costume featuring swirling tentacles, which she paired with purple face paint and a wig of the character’s iconic hairstyle.
- Perry previously dressed up as Snow White and Minnie Mouse for past Disney-themed events.
Katy Perry has donned more than a few wild red-carpet looks in her career, but her outfit for the Disney-themed episode of “American Idol” on Sunday was one of her most extravagant outfits yet.
The singer arrived to the show in a costume inspired by “The Little Mermaid” villain, Ursula.
Perry’s crystal-covered ensemble featured Ursula’s swirling tentacles, which were attached with a wire at Perry’s hands.
Perry paired the intricate outfit with a wig made to look like Ursula’s iconic hairstyle, as well as purple face paint and glittery eye shadow. She even added a shrimp cocktail to complete the impressive look.
This isn’t the first time Perry has gotten into the Disney spirit, as she dressed up as Snow White for the show’s Disney episode in April 2018.
She also had a matching moment with Minnie Mouse when she wore a red polka-dot dress to the beloved character’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in January 2018.
When it comes to Disney, it looks like Perry appreciates both the heroes and villains.
