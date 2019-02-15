Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day, reports suggest

Alison Millington, Insider
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.
Getty

  It looks like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day.
  Both stars shared an identical photo to Instagram showing Perry wearing a glitzy pink ring, with the captions "full bloom" and "Lifetimes."
  Reports suggest Perry's mother also shared photos of the couple to Facebook with the caption: "Look who got engaged on Valentine's Day!!"
  • INSIDER has reached out to representatives of both Perry and Bloom to confirm the news.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appear to be engaged.

The pop star posted a loved-up Valentine’s Day photo to her Instagram page on Friday, showing off a glitzy pink ring with the caption: “full bloom.”

full bloom

At the same time, Bloom shared the same image on his profile with the caption: “Lifetimes.”

Lifetimes

The couple are surrounded by red heart-shaped balloons.

The posts come after Perry’s mother, Mary Hudson, reportedly posted photos of the couple at what appears to be a Valentine’s Day engagement party to Facebook late Thursday evening, captioned: “Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day!!”

INSIDER has reached out to representatives of both Perry and Bloom to confirm the news.

The couple have been a bit on-and-off, having first started their relationship in 2016 and split in March the following year.

However, they confirmed they were back together at the beginning of 2018 – and things certainly appear to be going well.

If the news is true, this will be Perry’s second marriage – she was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

Bloom, meanwhile, shares a son with his ex Miranda Kerr.