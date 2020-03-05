Katy Perry reveals she’s pregnant with her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom

caption Katy Perry debuted a new song, “Never Worn White,” early Thursday. source Capitol Records

Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are expecting their first child.

Perry revealed her pregnancy Thursday in a music video for a new song, “Never Worn White.”

The singer confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram livestream to fans after the song’s release.

She said she’s due this summer.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are expecting their first child.

The singer and “American Idol” judge revealed she’s pregnant Thursday in the music video for a new song, “Never Worn White.”

The video ends with a side profile of Perry cradling her belly.

caption Perry makes one last outfit change in her music video to show off her pregnant belly. source Capitol Records

After the music video launched, Perry confirmed her pregnancy during an Instagram livestream and said she’s due this summer.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” Perry said. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

Perry said she wanted to find the right way to tell her fans and couldn’t think of a better way to make the reveal than through music.

“I’m excited,” Perry said. “We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

caption Perry and Orlando Bloom were engaged Valentine’s Day 2019. source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

“Never Worn White” will be featured on Perry’s coming fifth mainstream album, which is expected later this summer. In her Instagram livestream, Perry said the song was not the album’s lead single.

Fans on Wednesday had speculated that Perry might be pregnant after she shared a teaser video for “Never Worn White.”

Perry and Bloom have been together for more than three years and engaged for more than a year. The two were engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019. In the video for “Never Worn White,” the singer hinted that she’d be walking down the aisle soon with the chorus:

“Cause I’ve never worn white “But I wanna get it right. “Yeah, I really wanna try with you. “No, I’ve never worn white “But I’m standin’ here tonight “Cause I really wanna say ‘I do'”

You can watch the music video for the song below.