Katy Perry is reportedly engaged, and her ring looks a lot like the one Lady Gaga wears

It looks like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day, according to the couple’s latest social media posts.

On Friday, Perry shared a close-up photo of her and Bloom’s faces with dozens of red, heart-shaped balloons in the background. In the picture, the singer covers most of her face with her hand, showing off a flower-shaped ring on her left ring finger.

According to several outlets including People, the Daily Mail, and Cosmopolitan, Perry’s mom, Mary Hudson, also posted several photos of the couple on Facebook Friday morning.

“Look who got engaged last night,” Hudson reportedly wrote in the caption of her Facebook post, which has since been deleted or made private.

In one of the photos Hudson shared on Facebook, Perry and Bloom can be seen embracing under a heart-shaped arch. In another, Perry shows off the same flower-shaped engagement ring from her and Bloom’s most recent Instagram posts.

Perry’s ring has a ‘classic floral halo design’

The ring features a halo of stones that look like flower petals encircling a larger magenta, oval-cut center stone. According to gemologist and diamond expert Grant Mobley, the stones in the “classic floral halo design” appear to be white diamonds totaling about 2.5 carats while the center stone appears to be a ruby of around two carats.

Mobley estimates Perry’s ring is worth at least $20,000, given its size and “assumed quality of the ruby,” as well as the value of natural diamonds. The gemologist also told INSIDER that the value of the ring “could go up significantly depending on the characteristics and origin of the center stone, which could only be evaluated in person.”

The ring also looks like it has a yellow-gold band, one of the trendiest options this year, as runway stylist and jewelry expert Tanya Dukes previously told INSIDER.

Perry’s reported engagement ring also looks similar to both Lady Gaga and Princess Eugenie’s engagement rings

All three rings feature a colorful center stone and uniquely shaped halo, the latter of which is also surging in popularity, according to Dukes.

Lady Gaga appeared to confirm her engagement at Elle magazine’s Women in Hollywood event in October 2018 when she called her agent, Christian Carino, her “fiancé” in a speech. Mobley previously told INSIDER that the singer’s “timeless” engagement ring – which she has been wearing since 2017, according to Us Weekly – could have cost up to $300,000.

According to Mobley, Gaga’s ring appears to have an oval-cut, pink sapphire surrounded by a halo of round diamonds. Mobley estimated the sapphire to be around six carats while the diamonds total about three carats.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who married in October 2018, announced their engagement in January earlier last year.

The royal’s engagement ring features an extremely rare Padparadscha sapphire center stone surrounded by a diamond halo in nontraditional shape, as jewelry experts from fine jewelry company Brilliant Earth previously told INSIDER.

Like Perry’s reported engagement ring, Eugenie’s ring features a yellow-gold band. According to estimates from Brilliant Earth’s jewelers, the royal’s ring is worth between $30,000 and $50,000.

