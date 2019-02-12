Katy Perry responds to accusations that shoes from her fashion line resemble blackface: ‘Our intention was never to inflict any pain’

caption Katy Perry said she was “saddened” by accusations that shoes from her fashion line resemble blackface. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Two pairs of shoes from Katy Perry‘s accessories line, Katy Perry Collections, are “in the process” of being pulled from stores after people online accused them of resembling blackface, TMZ reported Monday.

In a joint statement emailed to INSIDER, Perry and Global Brands Group, which the singer partnered with to create Katy Perry Collections, confirmed the shoes have immediately been removed from the line’s website.

According to their statement, the shoes were part of a collection that was released in summer 2018 in nine different colors: black, blue, gold, graphite, lead, nude, pink, red, and silver.

Perry and Global Brands group said they “envisioned” the collection “as a nod to modern art and surrealism.”

“I was saddened when it was brought to my attention that it was being compared to painful images reminiscent of blackface,” Perry and Global Brands Group said in their statement. “Our intention was never to inflict any pain.”

The Rue loafers and Ora sandals, which were both available in black, featured leather uppers embellished with identical 3D eyes, a gold triangle “nose,” and bright-red lips.

On social media, some said the shoes’ design evoked blackface, the racist act of nonblack people applying makeup to imitate caricatures of black people based on dehumanizing stereotypes. In the US, the use of blackface has a racist history that dates back to the 1830s.

caption The Rue Face Loafers, which retailed for $129, have been removed from Dillard’s site. source Dillard’s

caption The Ora Face Sandals also retailed for $129 on Dillard’s site before being removed. source Dillard’s

Katy Perry Collections, which debuted in 2016 and launched in 2017, sells shoes and handbags “designed 100% by” the singer, according to the brand’s About Us page.

