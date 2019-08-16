Katy Perry says Ariana Grande secretly paid for her and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s meal: ‘That’s such a boss move’

Katy Perry said that Ariana Grande secretly paid for her and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s recent sushi meal.

“At the end of my long meal with Orlando and his son, we finished after an hour and a half and we asked for the check and they were like, ‘Ariana Grande has taken care of it,’ and we were like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so cool!'” Perry said during an interview with KOST 103.5.

The “Small Talk” singer added: “That’s such a boss move and it’s such a cute gesture. Orlando was like, ‘Man, I have such mad respect for her.'”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Katy Perry says that Ariana Grande secretly paid for her and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s recent meal.

“Two weeks ago, I was at sushi and I ran into Ariana Grande,” Perry said during an interview with KOST 103.5. “At the end of my long meal with Orlando and his son, we finished after an hour and a half and we asked for the check and they were like, ‘Ariana Grande has taken care of it,’ and we were like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so cool!'”

The “Small Talk” singer went on to say that Blooms’s 8-year-old child Flynn, from his relationship with ex-wife Miranda Kerr probably found the gesture to be “dope.” Perry also said that she “told all my friends” about the experience.

“That’s such a boss move and it’s such a cute gesture,” she added. “Orlando was like, ‘Man, I have such mad respect for her.'”

Perry continued: “She was so kind. I love little things like that.”

Read more: Katy Perry reveals the details behind Orlando Bloom’s messy Valentine’s Day proposal

Grande and Perry have known each other for years and have crossed paths at events like award shows, the 2018 Met Gala and, the benefit concert held after a bombing that took place at the “Sweetener” singer’s 2017 show in Manchester, England.

They’ve also gushed about each other on multiple occasions.

In a 2013 interview with SiriusXM, Perry said: “She has the best female vocal in pop music today.”

“She has literally the best voice, the best voice live,” the singer said. “She’s so good and I got to hang out with her and listen to her record before it came out.”

Grande also opened up about Perry being “very nice” to the former Nickelodeon when she began her music career.

“She sort of took me under my wing and was like, ‘Hey, if you need anything, I can totally be here for you,'” Grande said during a 2015 interview with Zach Sang. “She was very welcoming and wonderful, and it was so crazy because I went to her show at the Staples Center a couple years ago and I was totally inspired by it. I was like, ‘Wow … I want to do this one day.'”

Grande added: “And then just three years later, I had my own show there and she came and she held my hand in the prayer circle, and she was there, and she was like, ‘Girl, you were here a few years ago watching me and now I’m here watching you. You better kill it, girl,’ so she’s always been really supportive and that’s very surreal.”

Watch the video below (Perry talks about Grande at 13:33).