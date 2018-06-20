The Kawhi Leonard situation keeps getting messier, and the Spurs hand may be forced in a trade

source Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Gregg Popovich reportedly met with Kawhi Leonard amid reports that Leonard wants to be traded from the San Antonio Spurs.

According to one report, Leonard remains upset with the Spurs over their handling of his quad injury and public comments made by Popovich and several players.

Leonard reportedly prefers to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and plans on telling other suitors he won’t re-sign with them in 2019 when he becomes a free agent.

Such demands make it difficult for the Spurs to get much value in return for Leonard.

The San Antonio Spurs-Kawhi Leonard saga continues to get messier.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich met with Leonard on Tuesday to re-connect with the star forward who has grown distant from the franchise. Last week, Leonard’s camp told reporters that Leonard wants to be traded from the Spurs.

According to ESPN’s report, Popovich has been seeking a meeting with Leonard for weeks, but Leonard has made it difficult to set up a meeting.

ESPN reported that Leonard remains upset with the Spurs’ handling of his quad injury, which led to him getting a second opinion and taking the matter into his own hands, outside of the Spurs’ counsel. Additionally, Leonard reportedly remains upset over public comments from Popovich and Spurs guard Tony Parker about Leonard’s rehab. Popovich frequently referred to Leonard’s “group” when asked about Leonard’s rehab, and Parker said his quad injury was “a hundred times worse,” but he came back earlier than Leonard.

According to ESPN, Leonard would prefer a trade to Los Angeles, with the Lakers being his preference over the Clippers. Furthermore, Leonard reportedly plans on telling other potential suitors that he won’t re-sign with them in 2019 when he becomes a free agent, as he prepares to sign in LA.

Though the Spurs reportedly wouldn’t be motivated to trade Leonard to the Lakers, Leonard’s demands and intentions may make it difficult for the Spurs. Knowing Leonard won’t re-sign with them in 2019 makes it difficult for any other team to give up anything of value for Leonard. For the Lakers and Clippers, knowing they might have a shot at Leonard in 2019 means they might not be motivated to trade for him in the first place.

The Spurs still don’t have to trade Leonard to the Lakers or Clippers; their options are just diminished. Some contender may take a shot on a one-year rental for Leonard – similar to what the Oklahoma City Thunder did with Paul George – but they won’t give up much in return.

The Spurs are in a position to take the best deal and be done with it, but the value of the best deal changes if Leonard is making his plans clear.